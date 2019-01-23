State Representative Brett Hudson Hillyer (R-Uhrichsville) was sworn in to his first term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives during this week’s session. He represents the 98th District, which includes Tuscarawas County and a portion of Holmes County.



"I would like to thank the constituents of the 98th District for their support and for affording me the opportunity to represent them here in the Ohio House of Representatives – I am truly honored. I look forward to fighting for the people of Tuscarawas and Holmes Counties, and reforming state government and moving Ohio forward," said Hillyer.



Rep. Hillyer received his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from the University of Akron and his Juris Doctor Degree from Ohio Northern University. A native of the "Twin Cities," Hillyer’s family has lived in Eastern Ohio for over 200 years. A practicing attorney in the area, Rep. Hillyer served as the Law Director for the City of Uhrichsville since 2013 and has acted in advisory roles for the Villages of Freeport, Roswell, and West Lafayette before joining the General Assembly.



An avid outdoorsman, he and his wife Anna reside in Uhrichsville.



This week’s Ohio House session marked the beginning of the 133rd General Assembly.