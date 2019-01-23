John Evin, son of Dave and Teresa Evin, was named Rotary Ridgewood student of the month for January.



John, a Ridgewood junior, is a member of the National Honor Society, Generals Empowering Volunteering Impacting (GIVE), Fellowship Christian Athletes, (FCA), Foreign Language Club, is constantly on the Princpal’s List receiving an academic letter award. He is also a participant in Luke Fickell’s Second and Seven literacy program, a program where he reads to elementary students. John is an active participant of track and football, having received numerous awards in football including Inter-Valley Conference first team athlete, Eastern District first team athlete, All-Ohio honorable mention and varsity football letters.



His community activities include membership in the Bakersville Community Church and volunteering to serve the public at Baltic Communities’ Music in the Park. Chad Lahna was the one named as contributing the most to his self development because "he has taught me to be kind and considerate, to work hard and always remember if I fall, I need to rise even higher."



His greatest satisfaction has come from consistently obtaining a 4.0 grade point average.