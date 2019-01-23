COLUMBUS – On Monday, State Senator Jay Hottinger (R-Newark) was sworn in to another term in the Ohio Senate, marking the beginning of the 133rd Ohio General Assembly.



Hottinger begins his 28th year in public office, having previously served on Newark City Council, in the Ohio House of Representatives, and in prior terms in the Ohio Senate.



"I am honored to continue serving my constituents in the 31st Senate District," Hottinger said. "I look forward to continue working on legislative issues that will have a positive impact on the citizens I represent, as well as all Ohioans."



Hottinger represents all of Licking, Perry, Coshocton and Tuscarawas counties and part of Holmes County.