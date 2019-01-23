Steve Schillig, Director of The Ohio Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Kent State University at Tuscarawas, received the 2018 Ohio SBDC Center Director Award at the SBDC Statewide Conference in Columbus recently.



Additionally, the SBDC at Kent State Tuscarawas received the 2018 Ohio SBDC Honorable Mention Customer Satisfaction Award.



"It was an honor to be considered and to receive this award from the State," said Schillig. "None of this would be possible without the tremendous support that I receive from our host, Kent State University at Tuscarawas, my staff and our advisors, our partners and most importantly, the clients we serve."



Judging for the award was based on overall number of hours of advising, number of business starts, number of jobs created, number of jobs retained, number of loans secured and owner investment, and last but not least, the percentage of customer satisfaction rating from clients. The SBDC at Kent State Tuscarawas achieved a nearly 100 percent approval rating from clients who were extremely satisfied with their experience with Schillig and the SBDC.



To celebrate award winners, an evening reception was held at the annual Recognition Awards Program.



During the 2018 Statewide Conference, attendees were able to attend workshops related to the theme Bridges of Excellence, including "Enriching the Quality of Services, Maximizing Economic Impact, Strengthening Our Team, and Enhancing Visibility." The conference featured four concurrent, hour-long sessions for networking and information-sharing among the Export Assistance Network, Administrative Support, SBDC Advisors and SBDC Directors.



The SBDC at Kent State Tuscarawas provides individualized consulting and services that are designed to provide most, if not all, of the necessary resources entrepreneurs need to advance a start-up company from the ground level through development and into a profitable organization. The SBDC’s mission is to accelerate business success, their vision is to be the resource for business expertise, and their values are economic impact, service, guidance and collaboration. For further information, call Steve Schillig, Director SBDC at 330.308.7479 or visit the organization’s website at http://www.SBDCksut.org.