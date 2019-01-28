NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say that more than one person has died in a mobile home fire and others have been injured.



New Lexington police and fire officials say they have confirmed some fatalities and some people were taken to hospitals with injuries from the blaze reported Monday morning.



A 911 supervisor says the fire was reported around 12:30 a.m.



Derrick Keylor confirmed there was more than one fatality. He said no information on the number of those killed or injured or their ages was immediately available.



Police Chief Scott Ervin says in a news release there is "still a very active investigation" ongoing.



The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is also investigating.



New Lexington is roughly 55 miles southeast of Columbus.