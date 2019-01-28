CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a man has been fatally shot in the head and they are investigating the shooting as a suspected homicide.



Cleveland police say the 33-year-old man’s body was found on a foot bridge over Interstate 77 on the city’s east side around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.



The shooting victim’s identity was not immediately released. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity once the man’s family has been notified.



Police say homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. No further details were immediately available.