The Mayor's Office will be doing a test of the Towne All Call System on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 11 a.m.



Any resident who has registered and all businesses in Newcomerstown will receive a call, text, or email with the words "This is a test of the Towne All Call System. No response is necessary."



If you are registered and do not receive a notice, contact the village office. If you or someone you know receives a call and does not want to be part of this alert system, a contact to the office needs to be done. Contact number is 740-498-6313.



If you have not registered yet, contact the Mayor's Office and leave a message for Erica to return a call, or leave a message with your name, address, phone numbers, and/or email. Please specify if you wish to receive a text or automated call on the phone numbers you provide.



A reminder will be sent on Facebook next week, also.