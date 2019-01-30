NEW PHILADELPHIA — A Tuscarawas County grand jury has indicted four individuals implicated in an armed robbery and shooting on Dec. 5, 2018, at a Liberty Road location south of Newcomerstown.



Douglas M. Casteel, 29, Newcomerstown; Lucian A. Lambes, 22, Newcomerstown; Ian A. Cultrona, 35, Dover; and Samantha S. Owen, 29, Newcomerstown were indicted on three counts of attempted murder, first-degree felonies; one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; three counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies; and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, a second-degree felony.



The attempted murder and felonious assault charges were filed for each of the three victims while the conspiracy charge stems from the suspects’ involvement in the planning of the armed robbery.



All counts contain firearm specifications, which, if proven, require additional mandatory prison time. All are charged with three-year firearm specifications.



Casteel and Lambs are also charged with a five-year firearm specification, which contains the allegation that the firearms were discharged from the vehicle they were in at the time of the crimes.



Lisa A. Freetage, 35, West Lafayette was also arrested during the investigation. Her case is still pending before the grand jury, and she was previously released on her own recognizance.



Casteel, Lambes, and Cultrona are being held on $1 million bonds set by Tuscarawas County Court Judge Brad Hillyer. They are expected to appear before the Common Pleas Judge Edward O’Farrell this week for arraignment.



Owen will appear before Judge O’Farrell in the near future, as she was previously released on her own recognizance.