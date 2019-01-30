Submissions



To submit items for the Calendar, email them to nctnews@newcomerstown-news.com at least two weeks before the event.



All Call System



The Mayor's Office will be doing a test of the Towne All Call System on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. Any resident who has registered and all businesses in Newcomerstown will receive a call, text, or email with the words " This is a test of the Towne All Call System. No response is necessary."



If you are registered and do not receive a notice, contact us. If you or someone you know receives a call and does not want to be part of this alert system, a contact to our office needs to be done. Contact number is 740-498-6313.



If you have not registered yet, you can contact the Mayor's Office and leave a message for Erica to return your call, or leave a message with your name, address, phone numbers, and/or email. Please specify if you wish to receive a text or automated call on the phone numbers you provide.



Father, Son Banquet



The annual Father and Son Banquet will be at Lone Star Lodge at 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 16. If no "father" or "son" is available, members are encouraged to "adopt" a friend or acquaintance for the evening, especially if they think he would make a good Mason. Send reservations with checks payable to Lone Star Lodge No. 175.



Spaghetti dinners are coming up on Friday, Feb. 1, and Friday, March 1. The meal includes spaghetti with thick meaty sauce, salad, hot garlic bread served "fresh from the oven" at your table, desert and beverage. Serving is from 4-7 p.m.



Winter Celebration



A Winter Celebration Dinner will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. in the River of Life at Christ United Methodist Church. This is open to the community. Enjoy a night out with a sweetheart, family or friends. Tickets are $25 per couple or $13 for a single. The meal includes choice of pork tenderloin or baked chicken breast plus baked potato, green beans, baked corn, dinner rolls, dessert and beverage. For tickets call the church at 740-498-8134 or Sandy Henry at 740-498-5493.



Class of 1956



The Newcomerstown High School Class of 1956 will meet at noon Thursday, Feb. 14, at Cy Young Bowling Alley.



Class of 1957



The Newcomerstown High School Class of 1957 will meet at noon on Feb. 4 at T.J.'s Restaurant in Stone Creek.



Class of 1958



The Class of 1958 of Newcomerstown High School will meet for lunch on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 12:30 p.m. at Unusual Junction Diner, West Lafayette.



Spaghetti supper



The Lone Star Lodge is planning a spaghetti supper with thick meaty sauce on Friday, Feb. 1, from 4-7 p.m. The cost is $7; kids under 12, $3; and pre-school, free. Includes all you care to eat spaghetti, hot garlic bread served at the table, salad, dessert, beverage. For carry out and delivery, call 330-243-5706. "No one leaves our dining room hungry!" The event is at the Newcomerstown Masonic Center, 235 N. Bridge St., behind Huntington Bank.



Chili Church



The Jewish Tabernacle is full of pictures of Jesus and area residents are invited to an adult Sunday school class on this important topic every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. starting Feb. 10. Taught by Neal and Julie Dearyan, it will include a scale model of the tabernacle at the Chili Crossroads Bible Church, 29445 County Road 10, Fresno (www.chilichurch.org, 740-545-9707).



Pastor Neal's new series for the month of January is "Take Off." How can you get your spiritual life to take off? How can you get closer to God in 2019? The series is every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is invited and all are welcome. Dress code: wear something. The series is at Chili Crossroads Bible Church.



Flower sales



The Isleta United Methodist Church is taking spring flower orders through March 3. Those interested can order flats of 36 annuals for $13.25, 5" pots of specialty plants for $3.50, 10" hanging baskets for $14, and one gallon pot perennials for $7.75. There is a huge list of flowers available from the grower, Molesky Greenhouse of Alliance. Flowers can be picked up Saturday, May 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Proceeds from the flower sale go to missions, local and beyond. For more information and an order form, call Bev Darr-Bouscher at 330-663-3923.