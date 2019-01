Newcomerstown



Police Dept.



Thursday, Jan. 24



10:42 a.m. Assisted Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office. Downs Avenue.



10:52 a.m. Non-injury auto accident. E.State Road. Referred to other agency.



12:45 p.m. Theft complaint. Beaver Street. Civil issue.



12:58 p.m. Assisted victim’s advocate. McKinley Avenue.



2:05 p.m. Disabled vehicle. W. Church Street. Assisted.



4:32 p.m. Assisted West Lafayette police. Tuscarawas Avenue.



7:59 p.m. Neighbor dispute. S. College Street. Advised.



9:51 p.m. Threat complaint. E. Main Street. Report taken.



10:41 p.m. Large pothole in roadway. E. Canal Street. Referred to other agency.



11:47 p.m. Possible harassing telephone calls. Nugent Street. Advised.



Wednesday, Jan. 23



7:39 a.m. Parking complaint. S.River Street. Advised.



9:57 a.m. Muffler on roadway. S. Bridge Street. Unable to locate.



11:01 a.m. Traffic offense. Adena Drive. Citation issued.



1:28 p.m. Assisted Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. S. River Street.



5:13 p.m. Threat complaint. W. Church Street. Referred to other agency.



7:39 p.m. Juvenile complaint. East Gate Avenue. Referred to other agency.



Tuesday, Jan. 22



5:57 a.m. Vehicle won’t start. Buckhorn Street. Assisted.



9:25 a.m. Assisted fire department. Adena Drive.



5:41 p.m. Threats reported. E. State Street. Report taken.



8:17 p.m. Subpoena served. W. Church Street. Assisted.



10:06 p.m. Disabled vehicle. W. State Street. Advised.



Monday, Jan. 21



3:19 a.m. Suspicious vehicle. Wood Avenue. Unable to locate.



10:02 a.m. Stolen vehicle. Coshocton County Road 5. Referred to other agency.



11:15 a.m. Hold-up alarm. Adena Drive. False alarm.



1:54 p.m. Found dog. S. Bridge Street. Warning issued.



3:05 p.m. Vehicle stuck in alley. Mill Street. Assisted.



3:45 p.m. Assistance requested. Park Hill Drive. Referred to other agency.



10:54 p.m. Found dog. Bever Street. Log note.



Sunday, Jan. 20



12:32 a.m. Out with vehicle. E. Canal Street. Warning issued.



1:01 a.m. Misdemeanor warrant. Oxford Square Lane. Unable to locate.



1:10 a.m. Non-injury accident. Oxford Drive. Cited Kelly Barthalow, 21, Newcomerstown, for failure to maintain reasonable control.



9:42 a.m. Threats. S. College Street. Report taken.



10:56 a.m. Vehicle parked on snow route. Cross Street. Referred to other agency.



1:53 p.m. Reckless driver. S.College Street. Unable to locate.



7:29 p.m. Suspicious activity. S. Goodrich Street. Checks Ok.



8:57 p.m. Request to know why roads were not plowed. Creekside Drive. Referred to other agency.



11:30 p.m. Argument. E. Canal Street. Advised.



Saturday, Jan. 19



2:47 a.m. Suspicious person. Mulvane Street. Unable to locate.



4:37 a.m. Suspicious vehicle. Pearl Street at Oxford Square Apartments. Log note.



10:17 a.m. Auto accident. Piling Street. Citation issued.



1:08 p.m. Suspicious person in a vehicle. N. College Street. Report taken.



1:54 p.m. Juvenile complaint. Chestnut Street. Advised.



2:50 p.m. Unruly juvenile. Heller Drive. Report taken.



3:40 p.m. Suspicious vehicle. E. Canal Street. Checks Ok.



4:25 p.m. Harassment complaint. E. Main Street Extension. Advised.



9:31 p.m. Suspicious activity. Goedel Drive. Checks Ok.



9:33 p.m. Harassment complaint. E. Main Street Extension. Report taken.



10:10 p.m. Traffic violation. W. State Street. Citation issued.



Friday, Jan. 18



7:16 a.m. Auto accident. E. State Street. Report taken.



9:53 a.m. Juvenile complaint. Beaver Street. Report taken.



12:31 p.m. Assistance requested. Beaver Street. Assisted.



12:42 p.m., Suspicious person. County Road 9. Referred to other agency.



3:23 p.m. Unruly juveniles. Neighbor Street. Report taken.



4:36 p.m. Neighbor complaint. Harding Street. Report taken.



4:41 p.m. Keys locked in a vehicle. S. River Street. Referred to other agency.



7:06 p.m. Telecommunications harassment. W. Main Street. Report taken.



7:29 p.m. Repossession. Heller Drive. Log note.



8:19 p.m. Misdemeanor warrant. Oxford Drive. Arrest made.



11:29 p.m. Non-injury accident. Stonecreek Road. Citation issued.



Thursday, Jan. 17



5:49 a.m. Traffic violation. U.S. 36. Cited Timothy McRitchie, 26, Macedonia, for a speed violation.



8:30 a.m. Suspicious vehicle. W. Main Street. Checks Ok.



8:43 a.m. Vandalism. S. River Street. Report taken.



7:07 p.m. Alarm activation. New Pace Road. False alarm.



8:30 p.m. Possible prowler. W. Canal Street. Unfounded.







Tuscarawas-co.



911/Sheriff



Saturday, Jan. 19



2:40 p.m., intoxicated husband trying to break down the bedroom door, Bill Johns Road SW, Newcomerstown.



Friday, Jan. 18



10:48 p.m., unruly boy, 17, causing problems at the residence, Lock Seventeen Road SE, Gnadenhutten.



7:09 p.m., traffic violation, U.S. 36/Lock Seventeen Road. Citation issued.