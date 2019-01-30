TEN YEARS AGO - 2009



Erin Peoples submitted a report about attending the inauguration of President Barack Obama in Washington D.C. Peoples attended the event with her friend, Angela Stewart.



Former Mayor Packy McFarland is remembered in an article written by Nicole Wolfe, editor of The Newcomerstown News. Mayor McFarland passed away on Jan. 18, 1999.



The Pittsburgh Steelers were to take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Super Bowl.



Deaths: Dr. Wayne "Packy" McFarland, 84, former mayor of Newcomerstown; GlennA. Baker, 76, Newcomerstown; H. Max Huffman, 92, West Lafayette.



Members of the Newcomerstown Winter Court included Bubba Harris, Morgan McAfee, Corey Ham, Kassi McDonnell, Rylie Quillen, Paul Mathews, Zach Jones, Chanelle McMasters, Chase Addy, Chelsea Bradford, JC Rine, and StacieSimmons.



Dianne Merrill of West Lafayette won two divisions in a body and figure competition in Chicago.



The Newcomerstown Trojans defeated Harrison Central, 36-33, with Chase Addy and Matt Ayres hitting free throws in the final seconds to claim the win. The Trojans lost to Sandy Valley, 53-44.



Ridgewood lost to Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 55-38, and to Strasburg, 72-70, on a last second shot.



Indian Valley defeated Tusky Valley, 48-30, with Jordan Frey scoring 15 and Randson Burdette adding 14.



The Lady Trojans won their first game of the season, defeating Lake Center Christian, 40-39, behind Stephany Felton’s 17 points.



TWENTY YEARS AGO - 1999



Newcomerstown Mayor Packy McFarland signed a proclamation honoring the 100th anniversary of Veterans of Foreign Wars in 1999. Newcomerstown’s first meeting was May 25, 1935, when the Darrell O. Beiter VFW Post 3303 was authorized and constituted with 16 members.



Strike settled by the NBA permitting Newcomerstown Trojans and Indian Valley Braves to proceed with plans for a game Feb. 20 at Gund Arena, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs and New Jersey Nets game would follow the Trojans-Braves game.



Indian Village Federal Savings and Loan in Gnadenhutten changed their name to Indian Village Community Bank.



Justin Brierly, senior wrestler for Ridgewood, presented plaque for his 100th career victory from Coach Tom Lahna.



Local basketball: Trojans defeated Conotton Valley 92-45 and Lakeland 56-53, but lost to Hiland 68-48; Ridgewood Generals lost 73-33 to Garaway and 62-51 to Malvern; Indian Valley Braves lost to Coshocton 58-54, Dover 70-45 and Tusky Valley 55-44.



Married: Shannon L. Chesnick and Vincent Grewell, Nov. 11; Mr. and Mrs. Simon (Dolly) Gump, Kimbolton, 50th anniversary, Jan. 22; Mr. and Mrs. Russell (Emma) Baker, Newcomerstown, 70th anniversary, Feb. 2.



Deaths: Melissa Sue Ellis, 16; Catherine Celuch Robinson, 36; Betty Kelly, 66; C. Melvin Brick, 55; Harold Fries, 65; Chester Tyson, 81; Sarah Sheppard, 89; David Maloy, 51; Helen Loveless, 90.







THIRTY YEARS AGO - 1989



George O. Everhart elected president of Newcomerstown Rotary Club.



Charles and Lillian Haver, Newcomerstown R.D. 2, presented "Great American Family" award at Tuscarawas County Homemakers Council meeting at St. John’s United Church of Christ, Dover.



Boys basketball: Trojans lost to Garaway 59-39 and Malvern 57-53; Ridgewood defeated Hiland in overtime 74-67; Indian Valley Braves won at Lakeland 59-49 and over Buckeye Trail 42-39.



Married: Teresa Lynn Huff and Edward C. Crawford, Oct. 1; Karen Gayle Masters and Craig E. Ross, Dec. 27.



Deaths: Lorin J. Johnson, 83; Donna Petersen, 62; Raymond E. Bleininger, 58; Mrs. Harold (Laura) McCormick, 72; Howard W. Stocker, 74.







FORTY YEARS AGO - 1979



Gerl Construction Co. Eucild submitted lowest bid of $2,885,494 for Section B of Newcomerstown sewer project.



Area blanketed with several inches of snow.



Trojans 7-6 on season with wins of 43-33 over Garaway and 56-37 over Malvern. Ridgewood was defeated 71-69 in overtime by Indian Valley North.



Mrs. Grant Loader installed as noble grand of Frees Rebekah Lodge.



Married: Barbara Lynn Hackenbracht and Robert B. Breithaupt, Dec. 16; Marie Bancroft and William Daugherty Sr., Dec. 9; Mr. and Mrs. Russell W. (Emma) Baker, 50th anniversary, Feb. 2.



Deaths: Nora B. Ringer, 83; G. Carl Brown, 67.







FIFTY YEARS AGO - 1969



Reeves Bank here opens new three-lane drive-through window.



Port Washington gets new lighting system.



Village hit by wave of robberies, including Morgan Pharmacy, Silverthorn’s American Service Station, Athletic Club, and Groovfold Inc. plant.



Annual March of Dimes campaign underway here with Mrs. Edward Hamsher, chairman.



Trojans defeat Dennison St. Mary’s 72-53 and lost to Indian Valley North 65-58. Indian Valley South Rebels upset by Garaway 101-70.



Married: Miss Mary Garabrandt and Robert Enos.



Death: Mrs. Mary Edith Huston, 79.



Virginia (Cleaty) Lyons succeeds Linda Cramlet as worthy advisor of local Rainbow Girls.



Jacob Maloy and Milford Hart, both of Newcomerstown, receive wrist watches from Wallace Curtiss of Curtiss Jewelry for bowling perfect spare games at Emerald Lanes here.







SIXTY YEARS AGO - 1959



Food prices expected to drop while food consumption will rise in 1959.



Mayor Dilfred Beiter elected president of county Mayors Assn.



Auxiliary police sponsor March of Dimes drive.



Harold Aikens, elementary supervisor, speaks at PTA about sight, hearing and dental testing to begin soon in local schools.



Deaths: Mrs. Nola Baumgardner, 83; Shirley Mizer, infant.



Married: Miss Dorothy Ann Haver and Charles R. Smith.







SEVENTY YEARS AGO - 1949



First heavy snow of winter falls here.



Mayor Fred Reed is candidate for re-election.



Sixteen students complete first Drivers Education course.



Trojans defeated by Scio 78-46.



Married: Mrs. J.S. Barnett announces marriage of her daughter, Mary Barnett Platt to Frederick A. Moslander; Miss Helen Jane McGuire and Herbert Bundy; Miss Helen Grewell and Lewis C. Bammel.



Death: Miss Coe Williams; Miss Maggie Geese, 77; William Hart, 75; Peter McKay, 63; M.C. Wardell, 73.







EIGHTY YEARS AGO - 1939



Work on Newcomerstown’s first oil well started this week on James B. Clow land.



Strike ends at Heller plant.



William S. Hinds, retired merchant, dies of a paralytic stroke.



Charles Broome, Coshocton newspaperman and former local resident, dies.







NINETY YEARS AGO - 1929



Schoenbrunn slected as county airport.



Mayor Merce issues 54 building permits last year.







ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO - 1919



John Orrin and Miss Elizabeth Pezold die of influenza.



Miss Elizabeth Mulvane, 83, Civil War nurse, dies of heart trouble.