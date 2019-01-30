National Wear Red Day will be observed Friday, Feb. 1 when people are asked to wear red and show support for women’s heart health. As you wear red, you spread awareness of heartdisease and the dangers associated with the disease.



Both men and women can develop heart disease, but it continues to be the greatest health threat to women.



Many factors can increase the risk for heart disease. Risk factors such as heredity and age can’t be changed, but other factors can be treated, managed or controlled.



The following risk factors can be treated, managed or controlled with the help of your health care provider:



• High blood pressure



• Smoking



• High blood cholesterol



• Lack of regular exercise



• Obesity or overweight



• Diabetes



The Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department asks that area residents wear red on Feb. 1 and spread awareness about heart disease.