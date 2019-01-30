The Olde Main Street Christmas Wonderland hosted by the Newcomerstown Historical Society last month was deemed quite successful with over 300 individuals visiting the event.



Among those were four tour buses of persons coming from various parts of the country.



Officials of the Historical Society said they attributed the success of the event "not only to the many patrons that attended, but also from all the support that they received from the various businesses in Newcomerstown, and the many volunteers, and Society members that worked diligently before, during, and after the event."



The Society recognized the following businesses, organizations, and individuals: Calvary United Methodist Church, Kristen Goss, Mary Morgan, Linda Collins, Susan Jane Berry, Tammy Marlatt, Baker’s IGA, Insight Vision Care, Century National Bank, St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, Newcomerstown Veterans, River Ringers of Christ United Methodist Church, Riverside Manor, The Feed Barn, Newcomerstown High School Cross Categorical Class Unit 9-12, Primary Residential Mortgage, Boltz Family Farm, KL Welch and Son, and Complete Dental Care.



The winners for the event were as follows:



• Emma Brode- winner of the drawing for the prize of a decorated tree.



• Tammy Marlatt- best decorated, larger tree category.



• Insight Vision Care- best decorated, small tree category.



The Newcomerstown Historical Society meets at the Olde Main Street Museum and Social Center on the second Wednesday of each month, at 6 p.m. Society officials said they are extending an invitation for anyone interested in joining the Society, or volunteering during upcoming events, saying "the Society is looking forward to an exciting new year, and has many ideas, and plans. Stay tuned to The Newcomerstown News and social media for announcements."