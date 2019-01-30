WEST LAFAYETTE — Registration for children who will be entering kindergarten in the Ridgewood Local School District will be held on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, April 1-2-3, at the Ridgewood Elementary School.



Registration will be scheduled by appointments by calling Ridgewood Elementary School, 740-545-5312, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.



The following guidelines must be met for registration:



• Child must be 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2019;



• Provide the child’s birth certificate;



• Provide the child’s immunization records;



• Provide court documents showing custody when the child does not reside with both natual parents;



• Provide proof of residence;



• Child must participate in developmental screening assignment, which will be performed on registration day.