Members of the Board of Education for the Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District were recently recognized for their service. The school board consists of Arlene Mayhew, Randy Addy, Tom Addy, Dave Archer and Steven Brode.



"Students of the Month" were also recognized for the month of January:



• Libby Berg- Kindergarten



• Pyper Eckelberry- Kindergarten



• Alliannah Ott- First grade



• Madison Rominger- First grade



• Jonathon Grewell- Second grade



• Temperance Moore- Third grade



• Ethan Barker- Fourth grade



• Josh Harvey- Fifth grade



• Tiffany Gamble- Sixth grade



• Matt Miller- Seventh grade



• Chance Warren- Eighth grade



• Haley Moffit- Senior



• Emily Moffit- Senior



• Kyler Mc Nichols- Senior



Business discussed and/ or approved by the board included:



• Hourly rate of pay for substitute secretaries, instructional aides, cafeteria, and custodial staff was approved at $8.55 per hour effective January 1, 2019.



• Mileage reimbursement of $0.58 per mile was approved effective January 1, 2019.



• Board approved a Treasurer’s Bond for 2019 from Western Surety Company.



• Annual membership for 2019 approved for the Ohio School Board Association.



• Tuition reimbursement was approved for Jamie Lewis, two courses completed; Fraction Adventure Grades 6-8, and Number Line Adventure Grades 6-8; Muskingum University, one semester hour each.



• Tuition reimbursement was approved for Seth Corder for EDUC 857 Learning for Learning, Muskingum University, three semester hours.



• A donation of $351.25 from the Moose Lodge 1337 was approved, and will be placed in the special cost within the general fund. Specific use will be determined at a later time.



• Board approved the appointment of Bryan Davis to a seven year term as a member of the Newcomerstown Public Library Board.



• The first reading for Board policy updates was approved.



• Food service vendors for 2018-19 school year was approved. The vendors included: Gordon’s Food Service, Joshen’s Paper Products, Coca Cola, Nickle’s Bakery, United Dairy, Hersey’s Ice Cream, Domino’s Pizza.



• Jeff Staggs was approved as volunteer wrestling coach for 2019.



• Extra-curricular employment was approved for: Chase Addy, Varsity Track Assistant; Tyler Kiner, Varsity Baseball Assistant; Jon Hellish, Varsity Softball Assistant.



• The following volunteers were approved for 2018-19 school year: Tom Addy, Trevor Garretson, Don Stevens, and Steve Meeks (Track) and Trevor Biggs, Baseball.



The Board later approved an executive session to discuss a legal matter with pending litigation. No action taken at this time.