TOLEDO (AP) — Schools and universities across Ohio are canceling classes, some for the next two days because of the bitter cold.



The University of Toledo and Case Western Reserve University are among those telling students to stay home until Friday.



Ohio State, Ohio University, Cincinnati, Miami, Akron, Youngstown State, Kent State and Bowling Green State universities all canceled Wednesday classes.



The forecast for much of northern Ohio calls for temperatures to stay below zero for much of the day on Wednesday.



Toledo’s mayor says all non-essential city offices will be closed through Thursday. Courthouses, libraries and many county agencies in Toledo also will be shut down until Friday.



County buildings and courthouses in Cleveland will be closed on Wednesday, too.