WEST LAFAYETTE — Village committees were recently announced during the first regular council session for 2019. The committees are:



• Buildings and Property: Tim Cheney- Chair, Ron Lusk, Bo Fortune



• Community and Business Development: Rich Wheeler- Chair, Christie Maurer, Craig Bordenkircher



• Community Relations: Tim Cheney- Chair, Christie Maurer, Bo Fortune



• Finances: Christie Maurer- Chair, Bo Fortune, Rich Wheeler



• Fire Dependency Board: Glen Hill- Chair, Tim Cheney, Christie Maurer, Manning, Martin Glazier.



• Ordinance: Craig Bordenkircher- Chair, Bo Fortune, Rich Wheeler



• Park Board: Christie Maurer- Chair, Ron Lusk, Tim Cheney



• Planning Commission: Ron Lusk- Chair, Martin Glazier, Glenn Hill, Dave Rogers, and Debbie Scheetz- Secretary



• Public Safety: Ron Lusk- Chair, Craig Bordenkircher, Tim Cheney, Mayor Steve Bordenkircher.



• Public Works: Rich Wheeler- Chair, Tim Cheney, Craig Bordenkircher



• Records Retention: Mayor Steve Bordenkircher, Fiscal Officer Amy Bourne, Village Solicitor



• Rules: Bo Fortune- Chair, Mayor Steve Bordenkircher, Fiscal Officer Amy Bourne



• Christmas Tree: Christie Maurer- Chair, Ron Lusk, Tim Cheney



• Coshocton Water Exploration: Craig Bordenkircher- Chair, Christie Maurer, Ron Lusk, Mayor Steve Bordenkircher



• Solicitor: Bo Fortune- Chair, Rich Wheeler, Craig Bordenkircher



• Tax Review Board- Damon Gould, Gwen Bordenkircher, Susan Shurk



• Zoning Board- Rich Carpenter, Dennis Cabot, Debbie Wyler, Ed Chapdelaine, Herb Tidrick, Zoning Inspector- Village Administrator Heather Stoffer



Christie Maurer was elected President Pro Tem



Items discussed during the January 14 regular council session included:



• New fire fighter, Dillon Shepard was approved to join the fire department.



• Assistant Fire Chief Damon Gould reported new infared masks were received through a grant, and training is being planned to be completed soon.



• Police Officer Morgan Eckleberry was recognized for his assistance to the Fire Department with evacuating residents at Gentle Brook-Dewhurst Manor during a recent fire call to the facility.



• First reading was given for ordinance 2019-01 concerning 2019 pay scale and benefit schedule.



• Resolution 2019-02 regarding application to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture federal assistance program, was given first reading and approved by council with emergency clause.



• Resolution 2019-03 regarding application to participate in Ohio Department of Natural Resources recreational trails program, was approved by council, was given first reading with emergency clause.



• Resolution 2019-04 regarding Now and Then purchase order for $554.95 to William Albert, Inc. was given a first reading and approved by council with emergency clause.



• Resolution 2019-05 regarding the sewer project fund was given first reading, and approved by council with emergency clause.



The next regular council session is scheduled for January 28. The annual State of the Village will be presented by Mayor Bordenkircher.



Regular village council meetings are on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. The sessions are open to the public.