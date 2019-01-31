CLEVELAND (AP) — Police statistics show rates for nearly all violent crimes and serious property crimes in Cleveland dropped in 2018 for the second consecutive year.



Cleveland.com reports the statistics provided by Cleveland police show violent crime was 18.6 percent lower in 2018 than in 2016 and about 15.3 percent lower than in 2017. Homicides were down nearly 8 percent from 2017.



The statistics also showed serious property crimes such as burglary and theft were down 23 percent from 2017 and about 30 percent from 2016.



Police Chief Calvin Williams attributed the declines to expanded youth programs, more officers on the street with better enforcement and greater levels of engagement by officers resulting in an improved relationship with residents.



One area that climbed was rape, with those cases up 6.6 percent in 2018.