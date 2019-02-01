CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio man who told police he lost his temper before striking his two young nieces last year, killing one of the girls and critically injuring her younger sister, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.



The Cincinnati Enquirer reports 20-year-old Recardo Woods, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, child endangering and felonious assault charges before sentencing Friday in Hamilton County. He faced aggravated murder and murder charges.



Woods’ attorney and prosecutors agreed to the lengthy sentence.



Authorities say Woods assaulted 15-month-old Kassidy Smith and her 4-year-old sister, Korri, while babysitting them last April. Kassidy later died from what a coroner said was blunt-force head trauma. Korri was hospitalized for head injuries and a broken rib.



A message seeking comment was left with Woods’ attorney.