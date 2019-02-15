WAYNE COUNTY



Baughman Township — Gerald L. Crane to Equity Trust Company, 5220 Tannerville Road, $30,000.



Phyllis M. King to Madison A. Waller and Colton J. Brummage, 18 W. Market St., $95,000.



Canaan Township — Barbara J. Griffith to Cody A. Wasman and Tana M. Bachman, 125 Sterling St., $123,200.



Scott A. and Joyce A. King to Mary A. and Jeremy J. Larrison, 107 Linwood St., $81,000.



Chippewa Township — Barry L. and Rhonda K. McBurney to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, 14948 N. Portage St., $110,106.



William E. aka William E. Jr. Busson to Dennis J. and Melissa L. Busson, 15404 Gates Road, $153,000.



Medina Sod Farms Inc. to Garlene Holdings Llc, Coal Bank Road, $96,015.



MSF Holdings Llc to Garlene Holdings Llc, 10817 Porr Road, $581,586.



Eric Miller to John M. and Melissa B. Williams, 13476 Pleasant Home Road, $210,000.



Francis Charles and Lesley Hausz to Bailey Property Group Llc, 443 Pine Lane, $380,000.



Lisa S. Murray to David M. Warner, 21 Greenwood Drive, $78,000.



Clinton Township — Debra L. Fair to Joshua J. and Emily K. Petersheim, 8477 Critchfield Road, $228,500.



Gary F. and Tina A. Hart to Shane E. Flechler, 240 N. Prospect St., $67,100.



East Union Township — Jerry M. and Michelle K. Knox to Jonathan W. and Emily J. Perry, 78 N. Millborne Road,$152,000.



Franklin Township — Ronald Ray and Sandra F. Neil to Kyle B. and Kayla L. Kimble, 7372 Millersburg Road, $151,000.



Green Township — Rex, aka Rexford, and Michael Mast to Tyler J. and Jenna A. Buss, 314 E. Center St., $162,000.



Orrville — Michael Underation to Brad A. and Cheyenne M. Boatman, Fike Ave., $109,900.



Cory Carmichael to Drew M. Carpenter, 1749 Paradise Road, $104,900.



Dawn M. Smith to Abraham I. Miller, 311 S. Main St., $75,000.



Paint Township — Harvey E. and Emma Swartzentruber to Ervin W. and Susan J. Yoder, $120,000.



Plain Township — Daniel L . Waddell to Tyler and Amanda Morris, 1944 S. Elyria Road, $250,000.



Timothy R. Fry to Kayla Hayhurst, 8338 Blachleyville Road, $76,000.



Rittman — Sheila A. Stoll to Zackery J. and Jordyn K. Phillips, 78 N. Fourth St., $125,000.



Thomas Charles Ditch to Jason R. Hlabse, 474 W. Sunset Drive, $119,900.



Salt Creek Township — Dale Geiser etal to Dale E. and Rebecca J. Geiser, Moreland Road, $10,000.



Sugar Creek Township — Christian Schools Inc. to Ohio MCC Activity Center, $114,700.



Wooster — Rino Properties Llc to Jacob Wengerd, 222 W. Vine St., $31,500.



John M. Williams and Melissa B. Beery to Justin C. Bower, 644 Stibbs St., $110,000.



Dan Hartzler to Randy C. Butts, 159 Palmer St., $3,500.



Jacob E. and Melissa S. Hammerly to Jacob E. Hammerly, 1525 Avalon Drive, $15,000.



Erica D. Sigler to John F. and Sandra L. Hower, 742 Fairview Circle, $129,900.



John F. and Sandra L. Hower to Bernard L. Sr. and Sandra Pohalski, 3107 Bayberry Cove, $145,000.



Damian Sprankle and Julia Caverly to Brittany N. Mosier and Chase P. Christie, 1890 Williams Way, $127,000.



Syed and Farooqui Andrabi to Hafiz and Sara Abdullah, 3911 Inverness Drive, $268,000.



Harvey R. and Linda M. Tuttle to Kai Ming Xie and Xiu Fang Zheng, 3986 Inverness Drive, $295,000.



Mark D. Lance to Nancy S. Weddington, 620 Western Drive, $105,000.



Wooster Township — Ray A. Smetzer to JRD Enterprises Llc, 1230 Scenic Heights Drive, $135,000.



Eric and Nichole Fehrman to Todd J. and Teresa L. Smith, 979 Dale Drive, $177,000.