Dave and I were moving some things around in the living room the other day and I stumbled upon a stink bug. It wasn’t bothering anybody, just slowly making its way up the wall in the corner behind the computer desk. I just let it go on about its business.



A while later, Dave spotted one on the front window and wanted me to get the fly swatter. Uh, no, they call them stink bugs for a reason. You smash one and it’s going to stink to high heaven in there.



Normally, I catch them and toss them outside, but it’s February. I’m not going to throw it outside to certain death, that’s just mean. Besides, I had already seen the other one earlier and it wasn’t hurting anything.



Dave flipped out that they were going to be everywhere in the house. No, max we have two, or most likely, we both saw the same one, just in different places. I lost track of the one I saw, but Dave was keeping an eye on his.



He watched as it flew a wobbly path from the window to the ceiling above the lamp where Dave was sitting. Then it was on a mission — walking across the textured ceiling. That’s some pretty rough stuff.



I can’t run a feather duster across it trying to get the cobwebs without leaving more stuck to it than I started with. Why would a creature that has the ability to fly walk on that?



And while Dave and I discussed that idea, the stink bug disappeared. Dave was positive it had landed in his glass of pop. At least we’d be able to see that. A brown bug the size of a dime wearing a shield should be easy to spot in a glass of orange pop.



Not so much if it landed on my can of beer and fell in. As it turned out, the stink bug had landed on top of the lampshade — probably rappelled down on a cobweb. Dave said it was probably using that vantage point to scope out the living room, looking for the one I’d seen.



He was worried those two would get together and we’d have a million of them in the house. I don’t really think that’s how it works, but I did see thousands of them on the outside of our friends’ house a couple summers ago.



I had really never heard of them or even seen one before until we spotted one in the garage how many years ago. What the heck is that? It looks like a dinosaur bug, like something straight out of the Ice Age. Just picture that thing about the size of a house, shooting laser beams out its nose and blowing up the world, like something from a "Star Wars" movie. That may have been the beer talking.



Evidently, stink bugs just got here not that long ago and they’re loving it. They have virtually no enemies, birds and frogs, etc., don’t want to eat a bug that stinks and people don’t really want to take a fly swatter to it for the same reason. They can pretty much eat any kind of plant, along with whatever is growing on it.



I thought we’d already been through the new bug introductions when we moved to the house a hundred years ago. Dave and I had had gardens for years, but we’d never seen anything like the worms that were tunneling through our tomatoes. They looked like the graboids in the "Tremors" movies. Another dinosaur-looking bug.



One of the first things we put in our garden at the house was broccoli. Of course, we had to ask our new neighbor how come he didn’t have any in his expansive garden. He said his wife didn’t care for all the "protein."



What protein? It’s a vegetable, it’s got a lot of iron, but no protein. Then he explained broccoli worms to us. Oops. We’d never noticed them before. As a toddler, our No. 1 son used to pick broccoli right off the plants and wander around with a bunch in his little hands all the time. It didn’t seem to hurt him any.



If we’re going to have to deal with an influx of stink bugs in the garden now, Dave and I will have to mix up a special batch of our insect repellant. That doesn’t kill them, it just convinces them that our plants and what’s growing on them aren’t too tasty.



I still didn’t throw the one we found in the house outside in the snow. I don’t think they have a really long life span anyway. I found one upside down on the floor by the window Dave’s stink bug had started out at and another one by the other living room window.



That meant Dave and I hadn’t been seeing the same one. I hope it wasn’t a pair of exhausted parents who had just dropped a pile of eggs somewhere. I hope it’s like the one stuck up on the wall in a high-ceilinged building I frequent on a regular basis.



As near as I can tell, it’s been there at least two years. Probably just died of old age. I wonder if it’s stuck up there by its own sticky feet? Could they still be sticky on a two-year old bug corpse?



Or, is it hung up on an invisible cobweb? If so, I’d like to put in a request for some of those at my house. I can’t seem to get rid of the cobwebs, but if they were invisible, I wouldn’t really have to, would I?