Breanna Wright and Tanner Harvey of Ravenna announce the arrival of their son, Colton Michael Harvey.



He was born Feb. 13 at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, weighing 7 pounds, one ounce.



Brantley DeYoung, 3, is the baby’s big brother.



Colton’s grandparents are Remona Moore, Doug Wright and Juanita Kapica, all of Ravenna.



Gary Moore of West Virginia is the baby’s great-grandfather.