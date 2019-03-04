LOUDONVILLE — The annual show of Loudon Post 257 of the American Legion is now in its 10th decade.



So reports Janice Arman, director of the show for the past four years.



"According to the information I have obtained from newspapers, old programs and conversation with longtime show veterans, the show has been conducted annually, with the exception of two years during World War II and once in the early 1980s, when a portion of the ceiling of the Budd School auditorium collapsed, for 10 decades," Arman said.



"From its inception at a date we haven’t determined, through 1963, it was called the American Legion Minstrel Show," she continued. "Then from 1964-73, it was referred to as American Legion Minstrelleers; and since 1974 its been the American Legion Annual Show."



Theme of this year’s show is "Life on the River," and it will be performed on Friday and Saturday, March 29 and 30, at 7:30 p.m. in the Ohio Theatre.



Arman said that it is not unusual for cast members to remain with the show for over 25 years, some as long as 50 and 60 years. Participation can be multi-generational, with several generations of the same family represented.



"The show encompasses the entire community," she said. "Everyone has been involved with the show, or knows someone who has."



Arman stressed "the show is a nonprofit event, with money raised used for charitable contributions across the community."



Arman also said a 50/50 raffle will take place each show night, with proceeds going to the local schools.