Spring is in the air! The Windham Lions Club’s Sausage and Steak Trailer will be open April 5 and 6 on S.R. 303 near the Circle K or at Dixie’s parking lot in Windham. A choice of steak or sausage sandwiches at $5 will be available.



They will also be selling raffle tickets for the Windham Lions Club Annual Fishing Trip. Raffle tickets cost $10. The Lions Club does many worthwhile projects in our community. The sale of these sandwiches and raffle tickets help make it possible to undertake such projects.



———



Windham Hot Stove League will have its last day of sign-ups on March 9 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Town Hall. Come down and sign your child up for baseball/softball.



———



Robert Kimes, a beloved teacher in the Windham Schools, for many years, died in February at the age of 90. He created a perpetual scholarship endowment fund at Youngstown State University to benefit students in the Windham School District, where he taught for many years. He inspired many students to love math and science.



When my son was his student, Mr. Kimes distributed seedlings to members of his sixth-grade class. Ours has grown to be a lovely tree and a nice reminder of an inspiring teacher. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Kimes Memorial Scholarship via the YSU Foundation, 655 Wick Ave., Youngstown, OH 44502.



———



The food cupboard at our high school is an ongoing success. They try to focus on a few popular items and/or items that aren’t always available through the food bank each month. The school’s Facebook page will be regularly updated about items that are most needed. For March, they are requesting cereal, breakfast bars, and jelly. Other items will be gladly received. Items can be taken to the Board Office on weekdays up until 3 p.m.



———



Saturday’s Free Lunch at the Brick Chapel will feature a pasta bar. The Beckner family is in charge of this fun meal. The lunch is from noon to 1 p.m. at 9003 N. Main St. Come join the fun. These community lunches are provided by the Congregational United Church of Christ.



———



Preschool registration for the Windham program is from April 8 to May 31. Registration packets are available at Katherine Thomas School.



0



Did you know that our school system has a program to deal with bullying? Here is what I learned: School counselors are providing lessons in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Teachers are also working on preventing bullying.



Student-led anti-bullying and non-violence groups are in the elementary and junior high school. Students in grades eight through 12 are being taught about healthy relationships, conflict management and other peer management skills. Experts are to be brought in as guest speakers. When needed, individual counseling is to be provided.



Collaborating with families, police and other school leaders to implement and define school safety measures is a part of this program. Staff is getting additional training on how to deal with bullying.



———



The Portage County Health Department will be at the Jr./Sr. High School on March 14 to provide required immunizations to students who will be in seventh and 12th grade next school year. The State of Ohio requires that all seventh-graders have T-dap and meningococcal vaccines. Twelfth-graders are required to have two doses of the meningococcal vaccine unless their first dose was after they were 16 years old. The health department is coming to the school to make it more convenient for the students to receive these required vaccines.



———



American Legion Post No. 674 serves breakfast every Monday morning from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. It is open to the public. The Legion is also having fish fries on Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. Carry-outs are available.



If you would like more information on either event, call 330-326-3188.



———



There is a group of volunteers that believes every girl should be able to experience going to the prom. Many girls cannot afford to buy a prom dress, so these volunteers have asked for and gotten donations of prom dresses. Girls from high schools across the region are invited to this year’s event on Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Family of Faith United Methodist Church, 800 E. Market St. in Akron.



If you know of a girl who cannot afford a prom dress, please tell her about this event! From Windham, it will probably take less than an hour to get there. It would be worth checking out.



———



Thanks to all who provide information for this column. If you have information to share about Windham happenings, please contact me at 330-326-3133 or at stamper_82@yahoo.com. Thank you!