ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Emily Goodman Shortall, CPM, ARM, CAPS of Saint Clairsville has been selected to present at the Information Management Network's (IMN) inaugural Multifamily Property Management and Operations forum that will take place at Dallas, Texas, on March 21-22.



Shortall, who represents Harvey Goodman Realtor Property Management, will present to forum professionals by taking part in a panel presentation with other property managers from across the country. The presentation Shortall will be facilitating, titled "Cost of a New Tenant vs. Raising Rent-Revenue Management Best Practices: Evaluating Unit Rate Pricing Optimization Tools," will share insights into valuable tools that property managers can utilize to help effectively price their rental properties.



Topics covered in the panel presentation include:



* Pros and cons of industry revenue management software



* Rent amount decision responsibilities



* Planning for new lease acquisitions and lease renewals to keep up with pro-formas



* Conversion rates of prospective tenants to leasees



* Setting new rental rates post-renovation



* Impact of competitive rents



* Building class factors



"I am honored to have been selected to speak at IMN's inaugural forum for multifamily property managers," said Shortall. "Past IMN events have been well attended and have provided excellent opportunities for professional growth and networking. I am excited to share my insights with conference attendees and learn from my colleagues."



Shortall is with Harvey Goodman Realtor Property Management Division. She is a licensed Real Estate Broker-In-Charge in North Carolina and a Broker in Ohio is a licensed agent in West Virginia. Prior to her position at Harvey Goodman, Shortall served as Vice President of Core Realty Holdings Management in Greensboro, North Carolina, where she managed 5,000 residential apartments.



Shortall has gained national prominence in the property management industry, having published numerous articles in national and international trade publications and has been a featured speaker at a number of industry conferences.



Shortall's expertise in the multifamily property management industry has also garnered her numerous industry awards, including being named as one of the Top 30 Leaders Under 30 by the Journal of Property Management, the IREM Chapter #56 CPM of the Year in 2012 and Regional Manager of the Year in 2012 by the Piedmont Triad Apartment Association. Additionally, she was awarded the Professional Achievement Award in 2013 by IREM.



In addition to her publications, speaking invitations, and awards, Shortall has served in a number of roles in industry professional organizations and groups. At the national level, she has been a member of the IREM Governing Council and has held leadership positions on the following boards: IREM's Executive Council, Membership and Credentialing Committee; Foundation Board; ARM Enhancement Committee and the ARM forum. She has also provided guidance and expertise to the Apartment Association of North Carolina and has served on its board of directors.



Shortall earned her Certified Property Managers (CPM) designation in 2008 and her Accredited Residential Managers (ARM) designation in 2006. She earned her bachelor's degree from Elon University.



For information about Harvey Goodman Realtor Property Management and Emily Goodman Shortall, visit http://harveyrentals.com/.