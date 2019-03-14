Bill Homjak will present the topic of job search for the mature employee, those who find themselves unemployed at mid-life after not having to search for many years. The next Hudson Job Search will March 18.



Many attendees at Hudson Job Search report not having been in a job search for 10, 15 and 20 years — and Homjak will discuss techniques to assist in that effort. While aimed at the older worker, the tips can help anyone at any age. Leave the seminar seeing age and experience as a benefit rather than a disadvantage.



Homjak is a 20-year Hudson Job Search adviser and human resource professional with more than 40 years experience as a corporate HR executive and consultant.



Hudson Job Search meetings take place the first and third Monday evenings of each month in the parish hall of Christ Church Episcopal, 21 Aurora Street, starting at 7:30 p.m. The meetings start with sign-in at 7:15 p.m. and are free, open to the public and provide an opportunity for networking.



Dress is business casual and pre-registration is not required. For more information visit www.hudsonjobsearch.org.