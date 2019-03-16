Matelyn Alicia of Cuyahoga Falls is having a CD release party for "God’s Butterfly Live" from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at The Trailhead at Cascade Lofts, 21 W. North St., in Akron.



The event is free and open to the public and there will be vendors and giveaways.



Matelyn will sing songs from "God’s Butterfly Live" and Kimberly Gayle will also perform.



Matelyn, an Akron native, began singing in churches as a child, leading to invitations to sing state and nationwide. She moved to North Carolina in 2001 and served as Minister of Music and Worship Leader for several churches. In 2007, she was cast as 1920s Blues singer Bessie Smith in "Mahalia: Queen of Gospel."



She spent 10 years with the North Carolina Black Repertory Company and had several more main stage appearances in National Black Theater Festivals.



Matelyn did her first international tour in 2016 with a New York touring company. Her last tour with the company was a tour of France and London. She returned to Northeastern Ohio in 2018. For more information, go to www.MatelynAlicia.com.