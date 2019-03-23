The SOAR Student Run Free Clinic will hold its Inaugural Annual Golf Outing on May 25 at Raccoon Hill Golf Club (485 Judson Road, Kent).



The day starts with registration at 1 p.m. followed by a shotgun start at 2 p.m. sharp, with teams of four players completing 18 holes in a four-man scramble format.



Play concludes at about 7 p.m. followed by a presentation, dinner, and social event ending at 9 p.m. To become a sponsor, make a donation, or for more information, contact Taylor Fredrickson at tfredrickson@neomed.edu or 333-842-5070.