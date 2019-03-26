According to new calculations, the Streetsboro School District will lose a full year’s operating budget by the end of fiscal year 2022 in tangible personal property loss alone.



TPP is a tax on the tangible, solid items such as desks and machines used by businesses within city limits. The revenues from TPP taxes were placed directly into school districts’ general operating funds. After the tax was deemed unconstitutional, state legislators began phasing out the tax starting in FY 2011, rather than eliminate it completely. The final year for any collection is FY 2021, with district receiving no TPP funding in FY 2022.



"But they said, ‘We promise, schools, we’re going to find something to replace that,’ and then the recession hit. And did they do anything to replace that? Well, one might argue that the lottery was used to replace that, but we receive about $100,000 a year from the lottery as opposed to $3.4 million," Streetsboro Superintendent Michael Daulbaugh said recently.



"The lottery didn’t fix it, and to date, the state has never replaced TPP," he said.



Streetsboro received $3,450,831.42 from TPP in FY 2010, the last year of full collection. In this past fiscal year, 2018, the district only received $1,087,505.20. Over that time period, the district lost $10,345,631.18.



That $10 million was the loss amount Daulbaugh reported in the previous levy cycle.



"That’s a lot of money. That number itself, in my opinion, is enough to ask for an operating levy," Daulbaugh said.



To calculate the estimated loss for FY 2019-22, the district had previously used the amount collected in FY 2018 as the baseline subtracted by the estimated collection for subsequent years.



"We did not feel that was a fair assessment using $1,087,505.20 as the baseline during the estimate years, when FY10-FY18 ($3,450,831.42) was used throughout because that was the height of TPP collections," district treasurer C.J. Scarcipino wrote in an email to the Record Courier. "Seeing as though TPP could have risen or declined during those years, we felt that this was a fair assessment of the revenue TPP brought to this district and would have continued to bring if it was not phased out."



Using the new method, Scarcipino found that by the end of FY 2022, the district will lose $22,598,318.86.



"That number is almost an equivalent of our yearly budget. In 12 fiscal years, we’ve lost more than $22 million to our general fund. That is devastating, and we can’t recover without operating money," Daulbaugh said.



"This alone should explain to anyone that you don’t lose $22 million from the budget and not have to replace it and ask for more money."



FY 2010, the last year of full TPP collection, was also the last time the district asked for new money, Daulbaugh noted.



"So people say ‘You haven’t been prepared.’ Yes we have been. We’ve been fiscally responsible," Daulbaugh said.



He continued that the district knew the loss of TPP and the deficit was coming; however, the district also saw increased expenditures with more than 300 new students added to the district since 2005 and an influx of students with disabilities.



He noted that the district has increased its electives, including a four-year STEM program, and added a golf and bowling team.



"More so, I think this shows that we’ve been extremely responsible and the fact that your reserves have taken you as far as they have without asking for new money is impressive," Scarcipino said.



