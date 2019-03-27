CANTON SOUTH



Helen Trompower



330-484-5293



Larry and Charlette McGill will celebrate their wedding aniversary on April 1.



Happy birthday to Dale Mottice, Stanley Starcher, John Horrisberger, David Trompower, Joe Dale, Bob Dale. Ted Wenger, Dorothy Rebstock, David Medley, Sarah McGill, Judy Bailey, Mary Davis and Cheryl Williams.



Get-well wishes go out to Bob Easterday and Cindy Warren.



Congratulations to Faircrest Middle School student Kyle Hein on his selected as United Way of Greater Stark County Kids of Character for March. He is the son of Jesse and Alison Hein. Also nominated was Faircrest sixth-grader Gracie Haddad.



Congratulations to Taylor Catlett and Mia Culberson on their selected as Canton South Wildcats of the Month for March.



Thought for the week: Don’t dwell on what went wrong, instead, focus on what to do next. Spend your energy moving forward together towards an answer. – Denis Waitley



EAST CANTON



Donna Robinson



330-488-2622



donnamae723@neo.rr.com



Bet you can think of someone worthy of being called Citizen of the Year. Contact a rotary member or look out for one of their flyers.



To all those seniors out there, it’s time for Senior Social at the Foltz Community Center on April 10. Lunch is a $7 donation and the menu consists of pork loin, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable and applesauce. McKinley Museum’s Mark Holland will give the program. If you haven’t already called to say you are coming, please do so now at 330-488-6500. Stay after for bingo or play cards with your friends.



Easter Brunch is set for Sunday, April 21 from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. The cost is $16 for adults and $8 for children ages 3-8. The menu will consist of ham, chicken, roast beef, fish, a variety of sides, omelets, waffles, salad bar, fruit, desserts and beverages.



Winners of the East Canton Rotary’s Chili Cookoff: Best Spicy - Terry Bailey, Best Mild - Jason and Sarah Helms, People’s Choice - Dan and Brandy Levy. Congratulation to all.



East Canton Rotary Scholarships: The festival will be held Friday and Saturday, June 7-8.



All you can eat pancake breakfast will be held at the Foltz Center on April 13, 7-10:30 a.m. The cost is $6 for adults, $4.50 for children ages 6-12, and free for ages five and under.



St. Paul’s Church is inviting all the youth to attend Quiet Rocks. Kids are taught to play the guitar, fellowship and have a bible lesson. The group will meet every other Monday night from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Call 330-488-0189 for reservations.



MAGNOLIA



Jennifer Crone



330-866-4372



jcrone@neo.rr.com



Happy Birthday to Carson Blake Clay, Carol Slack, Christine Spencer, Matthew Weber, Kerri VanMeter, Kelly Kernan, Ned Sickafoose, Sally Rennie, Dave Myers, Charity Winters, Jim Rinehart, Vicki Ruegg, Cathy Harper, Dave Faiello, Chase Hughes, Shelly Haueter, and Andrew Reece.



Happy anniversary to Adam and Bobbi Niemeyer.



Wishes of good health and God’s healing go out to Stacy Rodriquez, Matt Owens, Steve Wiandt, Isaiah Williams, Bruce Gordon, Connie Lee, Patty Himes, Gene Scott, Corinne Haney, Annie Lightfoot, Nick Cappillo, Ralph and Sally Rennie, Maddy Russell, Christina (Offenberger) Stone, Charlie Hannan, and Adriana Reed.



All of the Christmas banners and decorations have been taken down and the patriotic banners have been put up. Thanks to Joe Evans of Average Joe's Affordable Tree Service for assisting with this venture.



Be sure to set your DVR to the DIY Network on April 7 to watch the season eight premier of Barnwood Builders. Olde Wood Ltd. will be a part of the show. They had a great time with Mark and his crew and can't wait to see the final product.



Hair Crush 257 will hold its three-year anniversary Open House Client Appreciation Meet and Greet on Sunday, March 31, 1-4 p.m. at its salon at 4812 Cleveland Ave. SW. There will be a raffle, prizes and refreshments.



Magnolia will hold a Spring cleanup day on Saturday, April 13, 8 a.m. until noon behind new fire station. There will be dumpsters provided by Sandy Valley Sanitation. No trash, tires, electronics, or hazardous materials.



Sandy Valley Eagles will serve fish dinners during Lent. Dinners will begin on March 8 and continue every Friday through the Lenten season. They will be serving from 5-8 p.m. The dinner will consist of two pieces of fish, french fries and coleslaw for $8.



A Monte Carlo Night will be held at McCall's Banquet Center on Saturday, April 13, 6-11 p.m. The event is a benefit for Nick Cappillo, a senior at Sandy Valley who is battling osteosarcoma for the second time. The benefit will help offset medical bills and raise funds needed to obtain a lifesaving drug from Europe for Nick. Tickets are a $40 donation and are being sold online via Eventbrite. The evening will include basket raffles, 50/50, Texas Poker, Over Under 7, wine pull, and a Big 6 Wheel. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.



Berkley Fishing Team will hold its annual Ribs & Beer Night on Monday, April 15 at the Canton Civic Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person. Call Keith at 330-484-3507 or Denny at 330-904-2217.



The second annual prom dress giveaway - Dress the Nest - will be held April 6, 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Wellness Center. Please bring any size donation of canned goods to be donated to Helping Hands Network in exchange for a gown. Anyone wishing to donate dresses, shoes, or accessories may do so by dropping off their donations at Salon 54, Sandy Valley High School library, or Olde Wood Ltd. Thank you to Mandi Sancic, Corinne Haney and Mavis Groff for organizing this event.



The fifth annual Sandy Valley Retirement Recognition Dinner will be held on Wednesday, May 8 at Tozzi’s on 12th Restaurant. There will be a social hour starting at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., and a short program honoring the retirees starting around 8 p.m. This year’s retirees are Michelle Allison-Palmer (high school business education teacher) and Laura Brown (elementary school kindergarten teacher). Reservation forms are available at the high-school office, elementary-school office, central office, and a PDF form is available for download on the school website. Each dinner is $20 ($10 for children under age 12). Reservation forms and payment (cash or check made out to SVEA) are due by Thursday, May 2. Reservations can be mailed to Jann Coates, Sandy Valley Local Schools, 5362 St. Rt. 183 NE, Magnolia, OH 44643



Sandy Valley Destination ImagiNation teams competed at the regional tournament with four teams advanced to the state tournament on March 30. One middle school team took second place, while the other middle school team and the high school team took first place. Congratulations to the following students for doing such a terrific job at the tournament: Ethan Bungard, Tatum Davis, Stella Hetrick, Matthew Jones, Graham Lewis and Madison Vickers.



Congratulations to the following students for placing first and advancing to the state tournament: Lily Coy, Thomas Dickey, Lani Mitchell, Nathan Overly, Nic Stropki, Elaina White, Ali Winters, Sharon Green, Ashtyn Humphrey, Makenzie McLemore, Zachary Smith and Noah Wise.



Seven student artists are showcasing their work at the Stark County High School Art Exhibit at the Canton Museum of Art. The artwork is on view from March 20 through April 7. The awards reception, which is free and open to the public, is on Friday, April 5, 5-8 p.m., during Canton's First Friday.



Sandy Valley's prom features Arabian Nights - A Whole New World theme. The prom will be Saturday, April 27 at La Pizzeria from 6-11 p.m. Tickets go on sale on April 8 during lunch periods and are also on sale before and after school. Tickets for seniors will be $30 and for juniors $35. All student fees need to be paid before tickets will be sold. Permission forms will be available April 2 and need to be signed before purchasing tickets. Promenade will be at 5 p.m. in the Sandy Valley Performing Arts Hall and After Prom will be from 12-2 a.m. at the high school.



On Saturday, April 6, at 7:30 p.m. eight Sandy Valley students will perform with the Tuscarawas Philharmonic Honors Band at the Kent State tusc Performing Arts Center - Rachel Fleischman - Flute; Lexi Six - Flute; Savannah Ritter - Clarinet; Zachary Fleischman - Alto Saxophone; Katie Brown - Trumpet; Isaiah Sarver - Euphonium; and Dominic Costello - Percussion. The concert will feature the world renowned Alloy Horn Quartet. Tickets are available on the Tuscarawas Philharmonic Orchestra website.



Have a wonderful week Magnolia! Please call or email your news for next week so you can be the Talk of the Town.



EAST SPARTA



Maria Mackey



330-866-3528



mariadonhawker@att.net



Happy birthday to Jean Rainsburg and Augustus (Auggie) Davies.



A special happy birthday to my sister-in-law, Debbie Wiandt.



A very special happy 75th birthday to Dave Neading.



Happy belated birthday wishes to Carol Richards, Carrie (Metz) Faigley, Connie Cable, Halie Sciury, Shelley Monroe, and Trisha (Byrd) Hanlon.



Get-well wishes and prayers go out to my brother Steve Wiandt, Annie Lightfoot, Kim Henline, Nancy Tolfo, Dan Mason, David Mckinney, Ellen Bailey, Joan Stallman, Maggie Wetter-Young, Susan Irwin, Nick Cappillo, Maddy Russell, and Ron Green.



Sympathy and prayers to the family and friends of David Keeney.



On Saturday, March 30 you can take your fur baby to visit the Easter Bunny and have their picture taken at Here Doggie Doggie Rescue. Pictures will be taken from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Call 330-209-8501 for an appointment. Leave a message if necessary. Cost is $10 for a 5x7, $15 for an 8x10, digital download - $3 per photo, email required. There are other packages available including mailing for additional charge. Here Doggie Doggie Rescue is located at 2393 Westbrook. St., Magnolia.



Pick up your pizza orders from the Cub Scouts on Saturday, April 6 at the East Sparta United Methodist Church.



The annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 6 at the East Sparta Community Building at noon. Lots of eggs will be waiting to be found and prizes to be won. The event is sponsored by the East Sparta Civic Association. There will be a craft show this year.



Spring clean-up time is just around the corner. The first one of the year is Saturday, April 20, 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.



Hydrants will be flushed by the water department during the weeks of March 24, March 31, and April 7. The flushing will be done during the daytime hours and possibly into the evening. This may cause the water to be temporarily discolored and washing clothes during this time is not recommended.



If you have news you would like featured, feel free to contact me by Sunday for the following Friday's issue. I will be happy to include your events, news, birthdays, and anniversaries in our Talk of the Town.



East Sparta, Pike Township, and Sandyville, please contact me with your birthdays, anniversaries and news. Have a great week!



WAYNESBURG



Jennifer Crone



330-866-4372



jcrone@neo.rr.com



Happy birthday to Cassidy Offenberger, Tylor Peters, Mike Logozzo, Remington Wagoner, and Mary K. Welker.



Special happy belated ninth birthday wishes to Camrynn Fragasse.



Happy anniversary to Doug and Pam Diehl.



Wishes of good health and God’s healing go out to John Beard, Ralph and Sally Rennie, Nick Cappillo, Ron Suciu, Maddy Russell, Daniel Linder, Vicky Oboy, Christina (Offenberger) Stone, Shirley Neice, and Kenny Flesher, Jr.



Congratulations to Nick and Kara Pontius on the birth of their son, Wyatt Allen Pontius. Wyatt weighed in at eight pounds, 10 ounces. Proud grandparents are Don and Kathy Pontones.



Waynesburg area residents are invited to be a part of the landscaping project at the village park and Blue Star Veterans Memorial.



Signature bricks will be used in several areas in the park, and also to construct a walkway around the memorial.



The bricks can be personalized in a myriad of ways - a veterans name, rank and branch of service; in memory, family names, etc. Each brick has up to three lines of text with 14 characters per line (includes spaces).



Order bricks today and be a part of the revitalization. Cost is $75 and to place an order, contact Doug Welch at 330-705-8236 or douglaswelch20@gmail.com; and Shawn Dennis at 330-413-5593 or shawndenn@gmail.com.



The Helping Hands Network will collect Easter Candy for their clients' children up until Thursday, April 4. Candy can be dropped off any Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Candy will be bagged by students from Sandy Valley on April 9 and passed out to families.



Donations of clothing, shoes, hats, gloves, bedding, as well as monetary donations are accepted any time at Helping Hands in Waynesburg. There is a donation drop off shed in the back of the parking lot available 24/7. HHN holds a free clothing give-away the third Saturday of each month, except December, from 10 a.m. until noon. This is open to anyone in the Sandy Valley area. Contact HHN at 330-866-2005 for more information or to arrange a donation drop off.



Special thanks to Sandy Valley fourth grader Bella M. who recently celebrated her 10th birthday by asking her friends and family to donate personal care items to give to the families of HHN instead of bringing a birthday gift to her party. She and her mother delivered 189 items last week.



To conserve space, please read the Magnolia Talk Of The Town column for items regarding Sandy Valley school news and events.



Have a wonderful week Waynesburg! Please call or email me your news for next week so we can all keep Waynesburg moving forward.