COSHOCTON — Prohibition, the next topic for the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum’s Our Town Stories, takes place April 11 at noon.



From 1920 to 1933, a nationwide constitutional ban on the production, importation, transportation and sale of alcoholic beverages stifled the country. Implemented to curb family violence and saloon-based political corruption, the ban ultimately created an atmosphere that tolerated crime as a means to provide liquor to the public, even among police and city officials.



Come share memories and thoughts about this "noble experiment" during an hour-long discussion.



JHM’s Our Town Stories gathering occurs monthly on the second Thursday of the month at noon. The conversation animates "the old days" as participants conjure up memories, share personal stories, and recall Coshocton County as it once was. All are welcome to participate, whether you grew up in Coshocton or not. Admission for the program is free, and beverages and cookies will be provided. Bring a sandwich and make the most of the lunch break.



May’s topic is "Department Stores."



Preschoolers (and their adult assistants) are invited to learn all about the wonders of the weather at the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum Thursday mornings in April at 10 a.m.



Geared towards children 2–5 years, "Watching the Weather" will feature experiments, stories, songs and crafts, highlighting a different type of weather every week.



The program is free and held from 10-10:40 a.m. Afterwards parents and children are may explore the museum on their own until 11 a.m. These programs are offered at no charge thanks to the support of the Coshocton Kiwanis Club. Please call or e-mail to say you’re coming at 740-622-8710 or email jhmuseum@jhmuseum.org.



The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is located in Historic Roscoe Village, a restored canal-era town sited along the former Ohio & Erie Canal, at 300 N. Whitewoman Street, Coshocton, OH 43812.



For more information contact the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum at 740-622-8710 or jhmuseum@jhmuseum.org. The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is located at 300 N. Whitewoman Street, Coshocton. The Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. After Memorial Day, the hours are noon to 5 p.m. daily.