The Freedom Township Historical Society has a great lineup of programs scheduled this spring.



First up is our Titanic program on April 9. President Claudia Garrett will take attendees on an interactive journey through the sinking of the famous ship that will include stories about the crew and passengers, what the journey was like for passengers in first, second, and third class, and the events on the fateful night of April 14-15, 1912, when the vessel went down in the icy waters of the North Atlantic.



There will also be film clips, samples of a few of the hors d’oeuvres that first-class passengers munched on and a special appearance by a Titanic officer and "Salty John," who will perform sea shanties and hymns.



Everyone is encouraged to get into the spirit of the night and dress in period clothes, but that’s certainly not a requirement. You can come as you are and be welcomed "onboard."



Our May 14 program will be a treat for local history buffs. FTHS Historian Judy Thornton will give a PowerPoint presentation about the barns of Freedom that will include photos of historic barns in the township and information about the families who owned the barns.



Mrs. Thornton has already literally written the book on barns in her hometown of Shalersville and I don’t know anyone who knows more about the history of barns in Portage County, so it’s sure to be a fascinating night. Younger people like me will learn a lot about the township’s history and older residents will be able to relive memories about Freedom’s barns.



Local researcher Julie Thompson will be our special guest on June 11. She will give a presentation about her new book, "The Hunt for the Last Public Enemy in Northeastern Ohio: Alvin ‘Creepy’ Karpis and the Road to Alcatraz." Mrs. Thompson has done extensive research on Karpis and his role in the Garrettsville train robbery and I’m really looking forward to learning more about one of the most exciting things that every happened in our neck of the woods.



All of the programs will take place at 7 p.m. in the Freedom Community Center, 8940 S.R. 700.



The Freedom Town Hall and Freedom Community Center were busy all day on March 16 with the Spring Craft and Vendor Show, sponsored by the Freedom Community Park Boosters. There were several high quality vendors on hand and I bought some delicious St Patrick’s Day- themed chocolate truffles and some very nice bracelets.



My mother and I also bought lunch from the Three Lil Piggies BBQ food truck. The pulled chicken sandwich was delicious, but the outstanding green chili stew was the highlight of the meal.



I also won two gift baskets in the raffle sponsored by the Park Boosters. I won a gift certificate for a live Christmas tree from Diversified Tree Farm on Nichols Road (I’ve never had a live tree so it will be a learning experience) and delicious food basket from DJ Jars, operated by Denise and John Gray of Kinsman. I got a sweet pepper mustard marinade that I can use for grilled chicken and Italian pickled pepper rings that I can use for Mississippi pot roast and olive oil and garlic pasta.



If you still need to pick up some items for Easter, the Fourth Annual Safety Forces Crafters/Vendors Fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 13 at the fire station in Garrettsville to benefit the Garrettsville/Freedom/Nelson Fire Department and the Community EMS service. There will be dozens of crafters/vendors, a Chinese auction and 50/50 drawing. The Three Lil Piggies food truck will also be there so you can try that green chili stew.



I was planning on talking with the Rev. Jody Hill and his wife, Anne, who are now ministering at the First Congregational Church of Freedom this month, but a bad case of the flu prevented me from making it to a service. I’ll hopefully feature them in April, but as always the church will be celebrating Easter at 10:30 a.m. April 21 at the historic building at the intersection of S.R. 88 and S.R. 303.



Longtime Freedom residents Dick and Marguerite Strawman are celebrating two milestones next month. The couple will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on April 17 and Marguerite will be 90 years old on April 27. Many happy returns to both of them!



Happy Easter to all my readers!



Contact Amanda Garrett at agarrettsun@yahoo.com or at 330-842-4374.