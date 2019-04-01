During the Newcomerstown School Board’s recent session, two former Newcomerstown residents, husband and wife, the late Clarence "Pappy" and Mary Watts were approved by the Board for their names to be placed on the Newcomerstown High School Wall of Honor.



Clarence was the owner and operator of the former True Value Hardware. The establishment was known by many local residents as simply Pappy Watts’. The True Value was on located on West Main Street for many years. His wife, Mary, was the former Newcomerstown Historical Society president, a position she held up to the time of her passing. The Watts were long-time members of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Newcomerstown.



Clarence’s name will be added to the Citizen Wall of Honor, while Mary’s will be added to the Newcomerstown High School Wall of Honor. Mary (Kohler) Watts was a graduate of the NHS Class of 1950.



A special ceremony will be held at the High School on May 16 at 6 p.m.



Items discussed at the March 21 session included:



• Students of the Month included: Marlie Moner, eighth grade, winner of the Ray Kroc award; and Sarah Montgomery, NHS senior.



• Transfer of obsolete funds to general funds approved; those obsolete funds included Elementary Reading Program, AEP Teacher Vision Grant, Catholic Foundation Science Grant, Empire Plastics Academic Fund, AEP Visions Grant, and Child of Appalachia Writing Grant.



• Grant accepted from School Safety and Security Grant, Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation to purchase three floor burnishers, three floor cleaners, three floor scrubbers, and two stair/ bleacher scrubbers. The grant will cover $37,381.29 of the total cost of $49,841.72. The school district will cover $12,460.43.



• Tuition reimbursement approved for Marca Porter, for course work at Drake University. The course, Enhancing Instruction: Teaching in the Quality Classroom.



• Donation of $326.47 approved from Moose Lodge 1337, and will be placed in special costs within the general fund.



• Approved to opt out of providing Career-Technical Education for seventh and eighth grades for 2019-20 school year.



• Classified Staff Work calendars for 2019-20 were approved.



• Traci Gardner was approved for third grade after school intervention. The sessions will be scheduled for one hour (3:15-4:15 p.m.) of 12 sessions approved.



• Kendra Liggitt was approved for six week maternity leave which began March 13.



• Kristen Casteel was approved for a one year leave of absence for the 2019-20 school year.



• Laurna Brown, High School Secretary was approved for retirement effective for June 7, 2019.



• Jane Hickman, East School Secretary, was approved for transfer to the High School secretary position at the end of the current school year.



• Chad Elliott was approved as Athletic Director for the 2019-20 school year, beginning August 1, 2019. He will work with Mark Wolf for 10 days at per diem rate for the current school year.



• Resignation was approved for Tim Davis, Head Boys Basketball Coach, effective February 27, 2019.



• Resignation approved for Chuck Eicholtz, Head Golf Coach/ Seventh Grade Girls Basketball Coach, effective February 25, 2019.



• The following extra-curricular staff were approved: Andrew Nichols, Head Boys Basketball Coach, Mark Wolff, Head Golf Coach, and Kim Young, Junior High Track Coach.