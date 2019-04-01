KILLBUCK — For Pam and Greg Glassford, their IGA grocery store has been a family business.



The pair met at the store before they were married, all four of their children worked at the store at some point, Pam’s mother and niece currently work there, while Greg’s sister helps out a few days a week.



Yet after nearly 25 years, it’s time to move on. The Glassfords announced their plans to sell the store earlier this month.



"I’m just at that age where I’m ready to retire," Greg said. "I love what I do, I really do. I’m just ready to enjoy life."



Greg, 61, and Pam, 55, were both born and raised in Killbuck. Greg began working at the store when he was about 13 years old.



"I worked here for 20 years before I bought the store," he said. The pair agreed that the store, 130 N. Main St., has been a big part of their life.



Over that time, the store has seen its ups and downs, Greg said. One of the greatest challenges has been bigger stores moving to the area, like Walmart, Pam added.



"It’s very sad," said Philis Smill, who has lived in Killbuck since 1972 and shopped at the Glassford’s store ever since. "[Greg’s] done a lot of the community," she said, referencing his involvement with the Killbuck Early American Days festival.



Greg has enjoyed getting to know their customers, he said. He also enjoys working at the meat counter, which is something he’d like to continue for two or three more years under new ownership.



"I hate to see them go," said Ed Moore, 59, a life-long resident of the Killbuck area and loyal customer. Moore said it would be difficult to have to travel out of town to find shopping.



There is a Dollar General near Killbuck which could be another option for some shoppers. But the closest grocery stores in the area would be Rhode’s IGA and Walmart, both in Millersburg, which Pam said would be the only other options for meats, dairy and produce.



"It’s been a great pleasure," Greg said. "You meet a lot of people and the community's been great. A lot of memories from this place and I’m just proud to be a part of this community."



Staff Writer Kristen Hohman can be reached at 330-674-5676 or khohman@the-daily-record.com.