KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio appeals court has upheld a state order revoking an abortion clinic’s license.



The Dayton Daily News reports Ohio’s 2nd District Court of Appeals recently rejected the Women’s Med Center appeal of the Ohio Department of Health order. The department in 2016 ordered the clinic in Kettering to close because it can’t obtain a written patient-transfer agreement from local hospitals.



The newspaper says the clinic is the Dayton area’s only remaining abortion provider.



Jennifer Branch, co-counsel for Women’s Med Center, says the transfer agreement is unnecessary and a political device being used to shutter abortion clinics in Ohio. Clinic supporters have said the agreement isn’t needed because hospitals already have to take emergency patients.



Branch says the clinic will seek to appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court.