ST. CLAIRSVILLE – Belmont College announces the addition of two staff members.Melissa Rataiczak has been hired as director of Workforce Development and Jamie Kerns has been hired as Workforce Office assistant. Their duties began in August 2018.



Rataiczak holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Leadership and Development from Wheeling Jesuit University. She completed her degree as a non-traditional student which gives her an understanding of the needs of the adult population. She looks forward to working with local companies to help them to meet the needs of an ever-changing workforce.



As a life-long resident of the Ohio Valley, Rataiczak and her husband, John, raised their two children in Morristown and have called the small village home for almost 30 years. She brings a varied background in sales to her position as Director of Workforce Development, and has worked with locally owned businesses to nationally recognized companies.



Additionally, Kerns has an Associate’s Degree in Business Management & Marketing, as well as a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Management & Leadership from Franklin University. She has now been with Belmont College for over a year and is excited to be a part of the Workforce Development team.



Rataiczak’s and Kerns’ duties will focus on providing quality professional development opportunities and community education for residents of the Ohio Valley. Offerings include training in: childcare, CDL, healthcare, industrial trades, online real estate, and safety training. They can also develop training in customer specific areas for individual or groups to help business maximize their productivity and profit. Moreover, they will work to provide enjoyable life-long learning classes such as cooking, computer training, and yoga to members of the community.



For information about Workforce Development and Community Education training options, call 740-699-3869 or visit belmontcollege.edu.