Student Rachel Armstrong and tutor Julie Dearyan work together to complete a dyslexia lesson with the aid of a Dell laptop Frontier Community Connection Fund helped purchase with a $1000 grant. The Learning Center is upgrading equipment to provide an even better tutoring experience for their students. 1 in 5 Americans has dyslexia, a neurological processing issue that is remediated by developing phonemic awareness through structured literacy programs such as the Barton Reading and Spelling System used by the Learning Center and other good programs. www.chililearning.org