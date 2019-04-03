Kelsey McIlvain, a licensed Professional Clinical Counselor here in Tuscarawas County, will now be serving the Newcomerstown School district five days per week, increasing her availability to our students. With the additional time, schools will now be able to service students in group sessions, as well as individual counseling services as requested. Some of the possible topics for student group sessions may include coping skills, peer issues, social media skills, anxiety, depression or anger management issues.