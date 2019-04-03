DOVER — "Photographs of Joy," the latest work of renowned photographer Christine Walsh-Newton, is open to the public in the gallery at the Dover Public Library through the month of March.



"Although I am primarily a portrait photographer, I enjoy creating still life images and digital art illustrations," says Walsh-Newton. "The images in this show are a variety of the types of photographic images that I do in my spare time for the pure joy of it. When time permits, I work with different types of flowers and settings to capture nature’s simple beauty. I have also recently come to enjoy digital illustrations and have begun to work in the area of optical illusions. I hope you enjoy the display as much as I did putting it together."



Walsh-Newton is an award-winning Master Photographer from Dover, specializing in black and white portraiture. She has received numerous awards on the Ohio level, and is a multi-year Photographer of the Year and was Grand Imaging Award nominee for the Professional Photographers of America (PPA). Christine has a long track record of teaching, having earned both PPA's Photographic Craftsman degree and American Society of Photographers’s (ASP) Educational Associate degree, concentrating her coursework in the topics of Studio Lighting, Black and White Portraiture, and Photographic Competition. Christine is active in service roles in the photographic community and is a PPA National Award recipient for her work. She co-authored "The Daily Book of Photography," has had articles published in a number of industry publications, including PPA's Professional Photographer Magazine and co-hosts the podcast "Make Photography Great Again."



For more information, contact the Dover Public Library at 330-343-6123.



The Dover Public Library will host a Brain Benders Workshop on Saturday, April 6 at 2 p.m. in the library's Community Room. Sponsored by New Dawn Retirement Community and Crossroads Hospice, this eight week program will help and teach participants how to exercise the brain, provide brain health tips and update those in attendance on the latest news on the fight against Alzheimer's.



After the April 6 introductory session, group sessions will be held on the following Mondays at 6:30 p.m.: April 8 and 22, May 6 and 20, June 3 and 17.



For more information or to register for this free community program, please contact the Dover Public Library at 330-343-6123. The Dover Public Library is located at 525 N. Walnut Street, directly across the street from Dover High School.