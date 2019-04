Kathy Ellis of Christ United Methodist Church shows off some of the candy and crafts that will be available at the annual Easter candy, cookie and craft sale at the church on Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those taking part can buy their sweets at $6.50 per pound, making their own selections. The sale is sponsored by the Cuba Mission Team and the River Ringers bell choir. The sale is at the River of Life Center, 648 Oak St., Newcomerstown.