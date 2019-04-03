COSHOCTON — A Fresno woman was killed when she was ejected from the vehicle she was driving during a one-vehicle accident on Route 621 in Coshocton County Sunday morning, March 24.



Karalee Powell, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. Coshocton County Coroner Dr. Robert Gwinn assisted with the investigation on Route 621 just north of Memorial Gardens.



The sheriff’s office reported alcohol and speed are suspected to have been contributing factors in the crash.



According to sheriff’s deputies, a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Powell was traveling north on Route 621 when it came out of a slight curve in the roadway and drifted off the right side of the roadway. The Pathfinder struck a cement culvert before overturning multiple times and ejecting Powell from the vehicle.



The Nissan came to rest on its top.



The accident scene was reportedly located by a passerby who then flagged down a Coshocton County deputy to report the crash at approximately 7:46 a.m. Sunday. The exact time of the accident was not known as of press time.



Assisting deputies at the scene were the West Lafayette Fire Department, Three Rivers Fire Department, Coshocton City Fire Department, Coshocton County EMS, REACT and Prince’s Wrecker Service.



The Pathfinder sustained extensive damage.



The accident remained under investigation, according to a press release by Sheriff Tim Rogers.