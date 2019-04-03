Submissions



Blood tests



The Newcomerstown Rotary Club will be hosting the annual spring blood screenings Saturday, April 6, from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at the West Elementary School, 517 Beaver St. Southeastern Med will conduct the screenings. Participants will need to pre-register by calling 740-435-2900. If no answer, leave your name and phone number and they will return the call. If you cannot attend after you have registered there is no penalty. Also, the screenings will be done first come, first served as in the past. A 12-hour fast is required but drinking water is encouraged. Tests offered include: Regular (CBC, CMP, Lipid Profile and Uric Acid), $50; Hemoglobin A1C, $20; PSA (Prostate), $25; Thyroid Screen, $25; Vitamin D, $25. Test results will be mailed to participants, who can then contact their physician with results. Snacks and beverages are available and EMS personnel will be available to take blood pressures. For more information, call Newcomerstown Rotary at 740-498-4545, leave a message if no one is in and the call will be returned.



Easter Egg Hunt



Newcomerstown Elks Lodge 1555 and the Nazarene Church will sponsor the Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 13, beginning at 10 a.m. at Cy Young Park. Age groups are 0-2 (with or without help), 3-4, 5-7, 8-10. There will be eggs filled with candy and money as well as "special eggs."



Scrap Iron Drive



Boy Scout Troop 424 of Newcomerstown will be conducting a scrap iron drive in conjunction with Newcomerstown's spring clean-up. Funds raised will be used for a troop trip to Gettysburg this summer. Scrap iron may be dropped off at the Street Department's yard on Friday, May 3, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 4, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Enter the yard through the recycle center on State Street and exit to College Street. For more information or to schedule a pick up, text or call Lee Russell at 740-502-4529 or Ryan Reneker at 330-401-2024.



Class of 1956



The Newcomerstown High School Class of 1956 will be meeting at noon at the Unusual Junction on April 11 for lunch.



Class of 1958



Newcomerstown High Class of 1958 will meet for lunch on Thursday, April 11, at 12:30 p.m. in Mindy’s Restaurant, 221 W. Third Street, Dover.



Class of 1960



The Newcomerstown High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch at noon on Wednesday, April 10, at the Unusual Junction, 56310 U.S. Rte 36, West Lafayette.



EGGsplosion



Chili Crossroads Bible Church 29445 County Road 10, Fresno, will host an Easter EGGsplosion Sunday, April 21, at 10:30 a.m. The free event includes face painting, an egg catapult with real eggs, an encouraging message and inspiring music. Register the family for a special children’s service at www.ChiliEaster.com or call 740-545-9707.



Laser seminar



Bliss Veterinary Services, 488 E. Canal St., Newcomerstown, will offer a free information seminar on laser therapy at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 11. There will be free food, door prizes and a question and answer period with Dr. Sara Bliss on topics related to pet health and how laser therapy may help. Laser therapy is a surgery and drug free treatment that enhances the body’s natural ability to heal. For information or to register, call 330-663-1935.



Soup supper



Renners United Church of Christ, 7620 Renner Road, Fresno, will have a soup supper on April 6 beginning at 4 p.m. The menu includes chili, chicken noodle, bean, potato and vegetable soups; hot dogs, salad, pie, cake and beverage. A free will donation will be appreciated.



School reunion



The annual Plainfield School Reunion will be Sunday, June 2, at the Linton Community Center (formerly Plainfield Elementary School). This is open to anyone who graduated from or attended Plainfield School. Honored will be the Class of 1959 whose members were the last graduating class at Plainfield. Doors will open at noon with dinner catered by Schumaker Farms beginning at 1 p.m. The program will be "Remember When with Music Memories." Those attending are asked to bring any music memorabilia to share. Advance reservations before May 21 are required for meal. Call Carol at 740-439-1493 or Mary Lou at 740-545-6968.



Country Music



The Kimbolton Community Center will open its doors on Sunday, April 7, to kick off the new season of country music programs. Music will begin at noon and continue through 3 p.m. The kitchen will open at noon to serve baked steak and chicken dinners as well as an assortment of sandwiches and desserts. Carry out will be available. There will be cake walks and a 50-50 drawing. This event, sponsored by the Kimbolton Homecoming Committee, is open to the public with no admission charge.



Pizza Blast



There will be an all-you-can-eat Pizza Blast at Chili Crossroads Bible Church, 29445 County Road 10 Fresno, Friday, May 10, from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, May 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church just got a new pizza oven that can make over four times the pizza than before. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for kids. Get tickets from people in the community who are selling them or at www.pizzablastohio.com. For information, call 740-545-9707.