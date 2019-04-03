Indian Valley Local Schools will be conducting a centralized kindergarten registration for 2019-2020 incoming kindergarteners on May 28-30, 2019. The registration process will not be held at the schools, but will be held at the John Heckewelder Memorial Moravian Church in Gnadenhutten.



Students must be 5-years old on or before August 1, 2019 to enter kindergarten this fall.



Call either Midvale Elementary at 330-339-1191 or Port Washington Elementary at 740-498-8389 to make an appointment.



Parents will need to bring their child to the scheduled screening along with the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, utility bill verifying proof of residency, and custody papers, if applicable. Parents are encouraged to call soon and register for an appointment.