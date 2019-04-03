Newcomerstown
Police Dept.
Wednesday, March 27
8:49 a.m. Speed violation. S. Goodrich Street. Male, 28, of Granville, cited.
9:15 a.m. Suspicious activity. Adena Drive. Report taken.
11:50 a.m. Theft complaint. E. Church Street. Report taken.
1:14 p.m. Parking complaint. Barnett Avenue. Advised.
2:38 p.m. Speeding vehicle. Cross Street. Unfounded.
10:04 p.m. Parking complaint. Neighbor Street. Warning issued.
Tuesday, March 26
7:49 a.m. Parking complaint. N. River Street. Advised.
8:06 a.m. Unwanted person. S. College Street. Advised.
1:35 p.m. Open burn. E. Canal Street. Unable to locate.
1:57 p.m. Open door. E. Canal Street. Checked Ok.
3:46 p.m. Parking complaint. Ray Street. Advised.
4:25 p.m. Reckless driver. Pearl Street. Warning issued.
5:58 p.m. Suspicious person in a vehicle. Goedel Drive.
Monday, March 25
7:46 a.m. Theft of medication. Liberty Street. Report taken.
2:14 p.m. Threats reported. Liberty Street. Advised.
2:53 p.m. Unwanted person. W. Main Street. Advised.
6:11 p.m. Man with a holstered gun on his hip. W. State Street. Unable to locate.
6:47 p.m. Domestic dispute. E. State Street. Unfounded.
9:59 p.m. Disabled vehicle. W. Canal Street. Assisted.
Sunday, March 24
12:42 a.m. Check on medical personnel. Poplar Street. Checked Ok.
1:07 a.m. People arguing. N. College Street. Male, 26, of Newcomerstown, charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.
1:36 a.m. Someone threw eggs. W. Church Street. Report taken.
2:19 a.m. Guy walking two vicious dogs off the leash. W. State Street. Unable to locate.
12:16 p.m. Non-injury auto accident. E. State Street. Report taken.
12:39 p.m. Animal call. W. Canal Street. Unable to locate.
6:21 p.m. Harassment complaint. Pearl Street. Report taken.
8:33 p.m. Lights on. W. Main Street. Checks Ok.
Saturday, March 23
3:01 a.m. Unwanted person. Oxford Square Lane. Gone on arrival.
8:08 a.m. Suspicious vehicle. Oxford Square Lane. Checked Ok.
10:21 a.m. Suspicious activity. Woody Hayes Drive. Checked Ok.
2:15 p.m. Custody dispute. Oxford Square Lane. Referred to other agency.
5:02 p.m. Domestic dispute. Wood Avenue. Male, 45, of Newcomerstown, charged with domestic violence.
6:18 p.m. Vehicle lockout. Heller Drive. Assisted.
7:51 p.m. Unruly juvenile. Chestnut Street. Advised.
10:24 p.m. Burning odor with the power out. W. Main Street. Referred to other agency.
Friday, March 22
1:44 a.m. Three dogs at-large. Neighbor Street. Female, 22, of Newcomerstown, cited for dog at-large.
4:27 a.m. Unwanted person. Center Street. Male, 26, West Lafayette, charged with criminal trespass.
7:14 p.m. Assisted Coshocton County deputies with a well being check. W. State Street.
9:27 p.m. Unruly juveniles. Heller Drive. Advised.
10:24 p.m. Reckless driver. Bethel Road.
Thursday, March 21
12:26 p.m. Knocking at back door. Ray Street. Unable to locate.
2:12 a.m. Suspended license. W. State Street. Male, 36, of Newcomerstown, cited. A female, 42, of Newcomerstown, was cited for wrongful entrustment.
6:12 a.m. Speed violation. U.S. 36. Male, 38, of Glenmont, cited.
2:35 p.m. Unwanted person. S. College Street. Advised.
10:40 p.m. Hit-skip accident involving a street sign. E. State Street. Report taken.
11:28 p.m. Disabled vehicle. E. Canal Street. Gone on arrival.
Tuscarawas-co.
911/Sheriff
Wednesday, March 27
3:05 p.m., protection order service, Bill Johns Road SW, Newcomerstown.
Tuesday, March 26
7:10 p.m., telephone harassments, N. Main Avenue, Tuscarawas.
2:41 p.m., 911 hang-up call, Church Street, Tuscarawas.
1:09 p.m., male and female arguing, W. Main Street, Port Washington.
Sunday, March 24
3:48 p.m., male harassing another male, Hines Ridge Road SE, Port Washington.
1:37 p.m., cigarette butts discarded on caller’s property, Main Avenue, Tuscarawas.
10:11 a.m., assisted firefighters at a structure fire, S. Wood Street, Port Washington.
Saturday, March 23
8:55 p.m., custody dispute, N. Lincoln Avenue, Tuscarawas.
8:06 p.m., 911 hang-up call, Hines Ridge Road SE, Port Washington.
6:24 a.m., woman threatened by her husband, Bills Johns Road SW, Newcomerstown.
Friday, March 22
2:24 p.m., male harassing a juvenile girl on the Internet, Tuscarawas.
9:06 a.m., gun stolen from an unlocked vehicle, Grove Road SE, Port Washington.
Thursday, March 21
6:50 p.m., child with a scratch on his head after a visitation with his mother, Hines Ridge Road SE, Port Washington.
6:42 p.m., woman reported being followed by the father of her children while en route to a custody exchange at the grandparents residence, Hines Ridge Road SE, Port Washington.