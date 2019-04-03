Newcomerstown



Police Dept.



Wednesday, March 27



8:49 a.m. Speed violation. S. Goodrich Street. Male, 28, of Granville, cited.



9:15 a.m. Suspicious activity. Adena Drive. Report taken.



11:50 a.m. Theft complaint. E. Church Street. Report taken.



1:14 p.m. Parking complaint. Barnett Avenue. Advised.



2:38 p.m. Speeding vehicle. Cross Street. Unfounded.



10:04 p.m. Parking complaint. Neighbor Street. Warning issued.



Tuesday, March 26



7:49 a.m. Parking complaint. N. River Street. Advised.



8:06 a.m. Unwanted person. S. College Street. Advised.



1:35 p.m. Open burn. E. Canal Street. Unable to locate.



1:57 p.m. Open door. E. Canal Street. Checked Ok.



3:46 p.m. Parking complaint. Ray Street. Advised.



4:25 p.m. Reckless driver. Pearl Street. Warning issued.



5:58 p.m. Suspicious person in a vehicle. Goedel Drive.



Monday, March 25



7:46 a.m. Theft of medication. Liberty Street. Report taken.



2:14 p.m. Threats reported. Liberty Street. Advised.



2:53 p.m. Unwanted person. W. Main Street. Advised.



6:11 p.m. Man with a holstered gun on his hip. W. State Street. Unable to locate.



6:47 p.m. Domestic dispute. E. State Street. Unfounded.



9:59 p.m. Disabled vehicle. W. Canal Street. Assisted.



Sunday, March 24



12:42 a.m. Check on medical personnel. Poplar Street. Checked Ok.



1:07 a.m. People arguing. N. College Street. Male, 26, of Newcomerstown, charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.



1:36 a.m. Someone threw eggs. W. Church Street. Report taken.



2:19 a.m. Guy walking two vicious dogs off the leash. W. State Street. Unable to locate.



12:16 p.m. Non-injury auto accident. E. State Street. Report taken.



12:39 p.m. Animal call. W. Canal Street. Unable to locate.



6:21 p.m. Harassment complaint. Pearl Street. Report taken.



8:33 p.m. Lights on. W. Main Street. Checks Ok.



Saturday, March 23



3:01 a.m. Unwanted person. Oxford Square Lane. Gone on arrival.



8:08 a.m. Suspicious vehicle. Oxford Square Lane. Checked Ok.



10:21 a.m. Suspicious activity. Woody Hayes Drive. Checked Ok.



2:15 p.m. Custody dispute. Oxford Square Lane. Referred to other agency.



5:02 p.m. Domestic dispute. Wood Avenue. Male, 45, of Newcomerstown, charged with domestic violence.



6:18 p.m. Vehicle lockout. Heller Drive. Assisted.



7:51 p.m. Unruly juvenile. Chestnut Street. Advised.



10:24 p.m. Burning odor with the power out. W. Main Street. Referred to other agency.



Friday, March 22



1:44 a.m. Three dogs at-large. Neighbor Street. Female, 22, of Newcomerstown, cited for dog at-large.



4:27 a.m. Unwanted person. Center Street. Male, 26, West Lafayette, charged with criminal trespass.



7:14 p.m. Assisted Coshocton County deputies with a well being check. W. State Street.



9:27 p.m. Unruly juveniles. Heller Drive. Advised.



10:24 p.m. Reckless driver. Bethel Road.



Thursday, March 21



12:26 p.m. Knocking at back door. Ray Street. Unable to locate.



2:12 a.m. Suspended license. W. State Street. Male, 36, of Newcomerstown, cited. A female, 42, of Newcomerstown, was cited for wrongful entrustment.



6:12 a.m. Speed violation. U.S. 36. Male, 38, of Glenmont, cited.



2:35 p.m. Unwanted person. S. College Street. Advised.



10:40 p.m. Hit-skip accident involving a street sign. E. State Street. Report taken.



11:28 p.m. Disabled vehicle. E. Canal Street. Gone on arrival.







Tuscarawas-co.



911/Sheriff



Wednesday, March 27



3:05 p.m., protection order service, Bill Johns Road SW, Newcomerstown.



Tuesday, March 26



7:10 p.m., telephone harassments, N. Main Avenue, Tuscarawas.



2:41 p.m., 911 hang-up call, Church Street, Tuscarawas.



1:09 p.m., male and female arguing, W. Main Street, Port Washington.



Sunday, March 24



3:48 p.m., male harassing another male, Hines Ridge Road SE, Port Washington.



1:37 p.m., cigarette butts discarded on caller’s property, Main Avenue, Tuscarawas.



10:11 a.m., assisted firefighters at a structure fire, S. Wood Street, Port Washington.



Saturday, March 23



8:55 p.m., custody dispute, N. Lincoln Avenue, Tuscarawas.



8:06 p.m., 911 hang-up call, Hines Ridge Road SE, Port Washington.



6:24 a.m., woman threatened by her husband, Bills Johns Road SW, Newcomerstown.



Friday, March 22



2:24 p.m., male harassing a juvenile girl on the Internet, Tuscarawas.



9:06 a.m., gun stolen from an unlocked vehicle, Grove Road SE, Port Washington.



Thursday, March 21



6:50 p.m., child with a scratch on his head after a visitation with his mother, Hines Ridge Road SE, Port Washington.



6:42 p.m., woman reported being followed by the father of her children while en route to a custody exchange at the grandparents residence, Hines Ridge Road SE, Port Washington.