NEW PHILADELPHIA — The national tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s "The King and I," based on the 2015 Tony Award–winning Lincoln Center Theater Production, comes to the Performing Arts Center at Kent State University - Tuscarawas on April 17 at 7:30 p.m.



One of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s finest works, "The King and I" boasts a score that features such beloved classics as "Getting To Know You," "I Whistle a Happy Tune," "Hello Young Lovers," "Shall We Dance" and "Something Wonderful."



Set in 1860’s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.



In the words of Bartlett Sher, director of the 2015 Broadway production and the first national tour, "Great classics come back to us when we need them the most. In order to live up to the scale of its ambition, we have to go both backward and forward in time. It’s like having one foot in the past as deeply as we can, one foot in the present, and our eyes looking out as far ahead as we can to see how it resonates."



