TEN YEARS AGO - 2009



Ohio First Lady Frances Strickland and Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Robert Boggs present a certificate to a runner-up, Mary Jane Stahl of Newcomerstown, in the department’s 2008 "Life on a Farm" agriculture photo contest.



Newcomerstown resident Leman Clark becomes bowling legend with two 300 games in one night.



Deaths: Opal I. Stonebrook, 82; W. Darlene Cognion, 71; Evelyn B. Salvage Braniger, 81; David E. Cornelius, 79; Carl L. Davis, 91; Betty J. Gallentine, 87; Andrea Kay Wells Hollingsworth, 53.



Newcomerstown Street Supt. J.R. Simmons is pictured with the village’s new environmentally-friendly regenerative air sweeper.



The Newcomerstown Rotary Club hosted a Rotary Exchange Study Group from Sweden.



A card shower is planned for the 85th birthday of Elizabeth Hammersley, 137 E. Canal St., Newcomerstown.











TWENTY YEARS AGO - 1999



World War II Auschwitz concentration camp survivor, Bill Vey of Youngstown, spoke to Ridgewood High School students about how he survived with help from his guardian angels and a will to live.



Trojan Robert "Big Bob" James named to Associated Press Div. III All-Ohio First Team. Averaging 27.2 points per game, he helped lead the Trojans to the school’s best-ever record, 17-6.



Newcomerstown Rotary Club sponsoring the 21rst annual Preventative Health Testing program April 3 and 10 at NHS.



Married: Dale and Anna M. Baker, Newcomerstown, 50th wedding anniversary, March 12.



Deaths: Kenneth R. Durben, 72; Thelma Darragh, 86; Charles W. "Bill" Alloway, 67; Ross E. Weston, 83; Elizabeth Hothem, 87; Frank R. Tidball, 81.







THIRTY YEARS AGO - 1989



Anthony Lenzo, president of Newcomerstown Chamber of Commerce, and Richard Stoffer, ambassador representative, attended the Ohio Chamber of Commerce meeting in Columbus with plans made for Stoffer to attend the United States Chamber meeting.



American Legion Buckeye Boys State delegates from NHS were John Damm, Johnie Kenney and Kevin Lahmers with Darren Fillman and Gary Myers, alternates.



Arrowhead Clinic, Newcomerstown, was celebrating its 10th anniversary. Dr. Terry Overholser started his practice in Newcomerstown in 1974 and opened Arrowhead Clinic in 1979.



Trojan track team won its first track meeting, 109-23 over Indian Valley.



Sam George, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold George, Port Washington, won the 20th annual Guernsey County spelling bee; runner-up was Charity Mathias, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Mathias, Kimbolton.



Deaths: John W. Goleno, 46; Alvin B. Day, 77; Harold W. Braniger, 80.







FORTY YEARS AGO - 1979



"Solar Heating" project by Jeff Miller judged "Best of Show" in Newcomerstown Science Fair.



Newcomerstown News team comprised of Polly VanSickle, Shirley Kirkpatrick, June Gilmore, Karen Roe and Edyth Patton won the Women’s Assn. bowling tournament. Individual trophy winners were Nancy Hoffman, Pat Hunt, Jolinda Bundy and Barb Somerville.



"Herbs" topic of Stone Creek Garden Club meeting hosted by Edith Billman.



Gnadenhutten Alsco plant gave service awards to 53 employees including: Leroy E. Dickinson, Port Washington, 30 years; Elizabeth Peeper and William Bodenheimer, both Newcomerstown, and Marion Long and Robert Porter, both Port Washington, 25 years; Vernon Glazer, Port Washington, and Joseph Marlatt, Terry Bourne, John Leroy Miller, Harry Stocker and Bill Lehman, all Newcomerstown, 20 years.



Mike Holder elected squad chief of West Lafayette Emergency Squad.



Deaths: Hubert Faes, 70; Loraine McCune, 72; Mrs. Wilbert (Emma) Pepper, 66; Mrs. Clarence (Mae) Flath.







FIFTY YEARS AGO - 1969



Local school board adopts record $1,060,392 budget for 1969 - first budget to pass $1-million.



Newcomerstown area joined the nation in mourning the death of former President Dwight D. (Ike) Eisenhower.



Eighth grader Linda Harstine won local spelling bee; Debbie Goff, second and Linda Snell, third.



Coach Dave Milburn’s Trojan track team wins Ashland College indoor meet.



Mrs. Adaline Anders, 42, River St., Newcomerstown, died from injuries in auto accident.



Dr. Stephen Nease, president of Mt. Vernon Nazarene College, speaker for Newcomerstown Community Good Friday service at local Church of the Nazarene.



Married: Delores Fillman and Chester McVey; Myriam Carrasca and Joel Styer.







SIXTY YEARS AGO - 1959



Ralph Portz elected president of Lions.



Village levels land for new courts at Cy Young Park.



Willis Roe elected president of Chamber of Commerce.



Deaths: Elizabeth Comer; Mrs. Dolly Barber Pope; Mrs. Lester Meyers, 38; Craig M. Casteel; Mrs. Elsie Tennant, 70.







SEVENTY YEARS AGO - 1949



Willis R. Stoffer buys Taylor Hardware Store, Main St.



Earl Harden elected president of Eagles Lodge.



Pfc. Charles F. Kedigh, killed in action in July 1944, will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.



Red Cross collections total $1,158 here.



Thomas "Hank" Addy graduates from Cleveland College of Mortuary Science.



Edward J. Tilton Jr. appointed Cadet Major at OSU.



Deaths: Albert F. McMillen, 52; Mrs. Letitia Castor, 91.







EIGHTY YEARS AGO - 1939



400 youngsters take part in Easter egg hunt.



Sterling Co. offered plan to refinance by the Chamber.



Contract to pave E. Main St. awarded to W.M. Brode.



Heller Bros. and AF of L sign contract.







NINETY YEARS AGO - 1929



Raymond Moore purchased the Central Hotel Barbershop.



Capacity crowd sees senior play "Fools Gold."



Miss Cordelia Ulrich, local high school teacher, dies at Cambridge hospital.







ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO - 1919



Clow plant publishes the Foundry bulletin.



A.G. Bretzius, auto dealer, purchased the Mulvane property, Canal St., and will remodel it into a garage and sales office.



Isiah Lanning returned from overseas service.



Mrs. Henrieta Vogenitz, 73, widow of O.A. Vogenitz, dies at her home on Canal St.