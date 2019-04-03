Events at the Newcomerstown Senior Center, 222 S. Bridge St.:



April 1 - Riverside Manor Bingo, 12:15 p.m.



April 2 - Exercise, 10:30 a.m.



April 3 - Bible Study, 10:30 a.m.; Canasta, 12:15 p.m.



April 4 - Euchre, 12:15 p.m.



April 5 - Exercise, 10:30 a.m.; Board meeting, 12:15 p.m.



April 8 - Craft, 12:15 p.m.



April 9 - Exercise, 10:30 a.m.; Senior Meeting, 12:15 p.m.



Lunch menus at the Newcomerstown Senior Center:



April 1 - Pork roast, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, fruit/dessert.



April 2 - Soup beans, cornbread, fruit/dessert.



April 3 - Cabbage rolls, fried potatoes, vegetable, fruit/dessert.



April 4 - Chicken stir fry over rice, fruit/dessert.



April 5 - Tuna noodle casserole, salad, fruit/dessert.



April 8 - Beef and dumplings, vegetable, fruit/dessert.



April 9 - Chili, grilled cheese sandwich, fruit/dessert.



To make reservations, call 740-498-7128 by 9:30 a.m. and leave a message the day you wish to eat. Calling the day before would be better. Lunch is served Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. Take-out is ready by 11:25 a.m. A suggested donation of $3 is appreciated. The menu is always subject to change.