PORT WASHINGTON — Village council met recently and remained area residents that all winter flowers at Union Cemetery must be removed by April 9.



Council approved paying a share of approximately 20% for a proposed Community Block Grant Project that will be submitted in the very near future.



This project will be a paving project from the railroad tracks on St. Clairsville Street to the approach. The project is approximately 1480 feet in length by 23 feet wide. The total project is estimated at $37,257.66. The village will be in $7,257.66 if this project is approved.



Council members learned that there are wiring issues with the phone, fax and internet lines. A recent call to repairs to AT&T resulted in the finding. Chief Rossi will review and bring more information back to council at a later date.



Council approved replacing all lights with LED lighting in the Town Hall.



The next breakfast for the Delaware Fire Department will be April 13 from 8 - 11 a.m.



Council had its quarterly records commission meeting at the end of the public meeting. It was reported that the committee is currently working on getting the records retention schedule updated.



The next council meeting will be April 2 at 7 p.m.