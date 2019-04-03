The Tuscarawas County Board of Commissioners will be observing April as Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month in Tuscarawas County.



In Tuscarawas County in 2017, there were 361 child abuse investigations and 54 children were placed into foster care. This year, with the new lighting capabilities around the Courthouse, from April 1-7, the Courthouse lights will be blue and white in observance of Child Abuse Neglect and Prevention Month.



Commissioner Joe Sciarretti said that "the decision to light the Courthouse in blue and white for Child Abuse Neglect and Prevention Month was an easy one. This is an important issue for our County, and we hope that lighting the Courthouse in blue and white, and for it to be on display for a week in our community, helps raise awareness to this important issue."