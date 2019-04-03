TWINSBURG — At its March 19 meeting, City Council awarded a three-year trash and recyclables collection contract to Waste Management of Ohio of Glenwillow.



Finance Director Sarah Buccigross said the city paid Waste Management about $1.18 million for trash and recyclables collection in 2018, and that figure will increase by 3 percent — about $36,000 — this year.



Waste Management has provided trash and recyclables pickup for the past five years under a contract dated April 1, 2013. The new three-year contract will run from April 1, 2019 to March 30, 2022.



Councilman Bill Furey explained city officials did their best to keep the cost of the contract down.



He said one change looked at was going to bi-monthly recycling pickup, but officials decided that would cause confusion and more headaches than it was worth.



An amendment to the previous contract eliminates the fuel adjustment clause, such that the rates paid to the contractor will no longer be adjusted to account for changes in the price of fuel.



The monthly rate for solid waste collection per housing unit will be $9.26 as of April 1, rising to $9.54 in 2020 and $9.82 in 2021. Cost per ton will be $48.79 a month this year, rising to $51.76 in 2021.



The current monthly rate for recycling per housing unit will be increased by 42 cents to $2.83 starting April 1, with the rate increasing to $2.91 per home in 20120 and $3 in 2021. Cost per ton for 2019 will be $57.35 a month, up from the previous $39.19.



Of that 42 cents, 23 cents is a recycling offset fee intended to help defray the cost of removing recycling contamination and processing recyclables, as well as the reduced value of recycling commodities.



Commencing Dec. 1, 2019, and each Dec. 1 thereafter, the parties will negotiate any further increases or decreases in the recycling offset fee based upon market conditions at that time.



Waste Management officials said the recycling offset fee is being added because of China’s ban on import of certain products generated by the global recycling industry and the 0.5 percent contamination limits.



